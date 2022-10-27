ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

College Use of Race in Admissions Challenged at Supreme Court in Arguments

The Supreme Court began hearing arguments in two cases that challenge the use of race-based considerations to determine who gets admitted to U.S. colleges and universities. The cases attack affirmative action consideration in admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. "Racial classifications are wrong," attorney Patrick Strawbridge...
The Independent

Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8 November, he and...
