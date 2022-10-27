ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

Danville PD officer Andrew Hall could be charged Friday in shooting case

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

(BCN) — Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton will announce Friday whether to charge former Danville police officer Andrew Hall with crimes relating to Hall shooting and killing Tyrell Wilson on March 13, 2021. Wilson, a 33-year-old transient with mental health issues, was allegedly throwing rocks from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass in Danville onto Interstate 680.

Hall confronted Wilson at the intersection just east of the overpass. As the two approached each other in the middle of the intersection, Wilson held a 4-inch pocket knife, which Hall told him to drop. Bodycam footage showed Wilson take two steps toward Hall, and Hall taking two steps back and firing his gun.

In the video, Wilson clearly said “kill me” twice, either while, or just before, he stepped toward Hall, who shot Wilson in the face. Wilson’s family has said he was bipolar and suffered from schizophrenia.

Hall is currently in state prison for six years for shooting and killing motorist Laudemer Arboleda in 2018 in downtown Danville as Arboleda tried driving away from a traffic stop. Hall was convicted in March of assault with a firearm.

The county has paid a total of $9.4 million in settlement money to Wilson’s and Arboleda’s families, even while Wilson’s killing was still being investigated. Friday’s press conference will start at 10 a.m. In the community room at the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, 900 Ward Street, in Martinez. The entrance to the community room is on Court Street.

Comments / 22

Bill
4d ago

Every police officer in the country should take a covid week off at the same time. Then let's see how many people whine and complain about how they do their jobs.

Nima Faanunu
4d ago

So he did what he was trained to do in the Wilson case… and now it’s a crime? A person can get killed by someone within 15 feet even if they get shot…

John Nunes
4d ago

The biggest crime is paying the family $9.4 million!

