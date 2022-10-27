ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks due to hip injury

By Safid Deen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals ’ pursuit to reach another Super Bowl appearance just became more difficult midway through the 2022 season.

Star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals’ best offensive weapon and one of the NFL’s most prolific pass catchers, is dealing with a hip injury that could cause him to miss 4-6 weeks, according to multiple reports.

The Bengals could also place Chase on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games.

The Bengals, who lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl last season, will undoubtedly miss Chase’s ability to produce offensively during his time away due to injury.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is evaluated by medical staff during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jeff Dean, AP

Chase leads Cincinnati with 47 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns this season. He was the 2021 offensive rookie of the year after producing 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Chase first injured his hip during the Bengals’ comeback win over the Saints in New Orleans, which was a homecoming game for both Burrow and Chase, who won the national title at LSU in 2019. Chase finished the win over the Saints with seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Chase later reaggravated the hip injury during last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons , where he had eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Chase saw a hip doctor on Wednesday and is seeking additional medical opinion on his injury, according to ESPN.

Without Chase, Burrow and the Bengals will rely on receivers Tee Higgins (31 catches, 455 yards and two touchdowns) and Tyler Boyd (29 catches, 455 yards, three touchdowns) to shoulder the load offensively, along with star running back Joe Mixon (405 yards rushing and two touchdowns).

The Bengals also have receivers Mike Thomas (two catches for 38 yards on eight targets, Stanley Morgan (one target, no receptions) and Trent Taylor (who returns punts) on the roster.

The Bengals are 4-3, sitting behind the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) in the AFC North ahead of Week 8 .

Cincinnati will visit the Cleveland Browns (2-5) in the battle of Ohio on "Monday Night Football" this week .

