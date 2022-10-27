Read full article on original website
Billy Gene Grisham
Mr. Billy Gene Grisham, 88, of Rives, died 1:07 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Grisham was born Thursday, January 4, 1934, in Hornbeak, son of the late Paul and Irene (Woody) Grisham. He was a lifetime farmer and member of Exchange Street Church of Christ. He...
Ruth Ann Willoughby
Ruth Ann Willoughby, 63, of Paris, died Friday, October 28, 2022, in Paris. She was born Saturday, February 14, 1959, in Dickson, Tennessee, to the late Morley Robert Bates and the late Bertha Smith Bates. Ruth had formerly worked as an aide at the RoseStone Retirement Community until her health...
Newest Mural To Be Dedicated Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–The official dedication of the newest mural in downtown Paris will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. The mural depicts the first 100 years of Paris, 1822-1922, and it joins other murals depicting the history and people of Paris and Henry County in the west alley of the court square. All the murals are painted by Paris Artist Dan Knowles. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Bethel’s “Phantom” Set For The Dixie
The Dixie Hosts Bethel University Renaissance Theatre’s The Phantom of the Opera. Get ready for a jaw-dropping, theatrical experience as Andrew Loyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera comes to the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon, Tennessee, for 5 performances!. Friday, November 4 | 7:00p. Saturday,...
Great Murray State Homecoming Weekend
Murray, Ky.–What a great homecoming weekend! Perfect weather for the Homecoming Parade, with hundreds of alumni returning to Murray. And The Racers scored 19 unanswered points to beat Tennessee State 19-3. Photo by David Eaton.
Pink Ladies At Your Service At Clerk’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Pink Ladies have taken over the Henry County Clerk’s office this Halloween. The gang from the Clerk’s office dresses up for Halloween each year and although they’ve opted for dress from the 50s before, this is the first time for the Pink Ladies. From left in photo are: Tiffany Powell Carol Whitworth, Jamie Miles (on desk), Donna Thompson Craig , Patricia McClain Gracian McElroy. Several businesses and entities in Paris and Henry County have dressed up for Halloween today, including the local schools, banks and stores. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
UC Officer Directs Traffic In Style–Halloween Style
Union City, Tenn.–Officer Blake Lively decided to join the Halloween festivities this morning while directing school zone traffic for the Union City Elementary School. Police officials said, “We’re sure everyone had a great laugh at Officer Lively and we’re thankful for his hard work and dedication to our community.”
Marti Eakin Doss
Mrs. Marti Eakin Doss, 86, of Union City, passed away Saturday afternoon at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Troy First Baptist Church. Private burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Spooktacular Draws Record-Setting Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–“Mr. Carl”–also known as Carl Anderson, the Director of the REAL Hope Center in Paris–spent a little time in the spooky jail set up by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at Saturday’s Spooktacular at Eiffel Tower Park. The largest crowd ever (hundreds and hundreds) was on hand for the event, which featured games, pumpkin painting, pumpkin carving contests, Fantasy Land Trail, Fright Land Trail, a Minions Dance Party, food trucks and plenty more for young and old. The event was hosted by the city of Paris Parks and Recreation Department and officials said it was an unqualified success. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Biggest Crowd Ever As Spooktacular Draws 5,000
Paris, Tenn.–An estimated 5,000 people were in attendance at Saturday’s annual Spooktacular–the biggest attendance ever. The Spooktacular was held at the Eiffel Tower Park and was held over a wider area of the park, including the Splash Park. Young and old in costume enjoyed the games, costume contests, pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting, Minions Dance Party, Fright Land and Fantasy Land Trails and candy handed out at several stations set up by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police, REAL Hope Center, and other local organizations. The event was organized by the City of Paris Parks and Recreation Department and Director Tony Lawrence estimated at least 5,000 were in attendance. Paris Firefighter Viviana Rodriguez Londono had a perfect spot to watch the festivities from atop the Paris Fire Truck and took this photo.
Princess Leia On Duty At Rhea Princess & Super Hero Day
Paris, Tenn.–Princess Leia was on duty at the Rhea Elementary School’s annual Princess and Super Hero Day Friday. Actually, there were two Princess Leia’s on duty: Miranda Miller (above) and Sloan Bradshaw. There was lots of excitement for the event, with the Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter landing at the school for the kids to see. Stations where candy was handed out were provided by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris BPU, HCSO, Holley Credit Union, the Rhea PTO, TCAT, HCMS, Peppers, Rescue Squad, Judge Vicki Snyder, Puryear Fire, and Paris Special Schools. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Henry County Patriots Region Champs After 47-0 Win
Henry County Patriots took care of business Friday night, defeating Portland by a score 47 to 0. The Patriots capitalized on two blocked punts and one interception leading to scoring opportunities for the Patriots. With the Victory the Patriots capture first place in the region and host the first round...
McKenzie Rebels Finish Season 10-0, Region Champs
McKenzie, Tenn.–The McKenzie rebels traveled to McEwen in Humphreys County as region champs and finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 season with a 21-6 win. Marquez Taylor ran for two touchdowns while Jackson Cassidy connected with Stafford Roditis for a 55 yard touchdown. Zach Aird was three of three with point after kicks. Cassidy was 4 of 12 on the night passing with 144 yards. Taylor had seven carries for 104 yards. The rebels will host Wayne County at McKenzie next Friday night.
UC Season Finale Disappointing; To Face Freedom Prep Next Wee
Union City, Tenn.–The final chapter of the regular season didn’t read well for Union City. But instead of closing the book, the Tornadoes can turn the page immediately. The second of UC’s three turnovers deep in its territory set up Huntingdon’s game-winning score with less than three minutes to play Friday, leaving the Twisters on the short end of a 27-20 final vs. the visiting Mustangs.
UC Junior Beta Adds 37 New Members
Union City, Tenn.–The Jr. Beta Club at Union City Middle School grew by 37 members Wednesday. Twenty-eight sixth graders, six students from the seventh grade, and three more from the eighth grade were inducted into the noted fraternity in ceremonies witnessed by several members of their families at the school.
Trinity UMC Baked Potato Bar Draws Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–Tom Beasley shows how it’s done as Jan Foy watches closely at Friday’s Trinity United Methodist Church Baked Potato Bar. A large and satisfied crowd was on hand for the event, the first that has been held for a couple of years due to COVID. As always, the church provided a great meal with BIG baked potatoes, with all kinds of toppings including chili, sour cream, cheese, bacon and more; salads with numerous toppings and homemade desserts. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
