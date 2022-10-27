ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Portion of Cross City Trail Remains Closed as Cleanup Continues

DULUTH, Minn. – It will be at least another eight months until a portion of Duluth’s Cross City Trail is back open. The City of Duluth and the Environmental Protection Agency recently provided an update on the work being done to clean up and restore the ponds behind Erie Pond.
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

You’re Getting Old If You Remember The 1991 Halloween Blizzard

I was talking with my co-host Lauren this morning about how it's the time of year when we see the "Do You Remember The Halloween Blizzard of 91? posts." It's then usually followed by a bunch of snow apocalypse pictures of cars being stuck in feet of snow. There were houses where they were literally snowed in. It was the biggest snowstorm of most people's lives and it was a shock when it happened. What was an even bigger shock to me was realizing that she wasn't even born when it happened.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?

The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Lane Closures For I-35 Northbound In Duluth, October 31

A daytime task list tied to the Twin Ports Interchange Project will close one of the lanes along I-35 on Monday, October 31. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a necessary lane closure for the right hand lane on the northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange (Can of Worms) area. Drivers will encounter the lane closure from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Around Town – Oct. 28, 2022

Happy Halloweekend! Here are a few suggestions for what’s happening Around Town. Two options for trick-or-treating: The Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services are inviting kids to the Lake City Lot in Canal Park from 12-4 p.m. Saturday. Or on the west side of town, there’s candy collecting at the American Legion Post 71 from 12-2 p.m.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Fall 2022 Updates For Twin Ports Interchange Project In Duluth

The season is about to change as late summer-early fall gets ready to quickly become winter. Before you know it, the snow will arrive. While that means the end for many road construction projects around the state, the work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange will continue to progress throughout the winter months. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are ready and have important updates for Northland drivers.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Recognized As A National Leader In Greenspace + Park Plans

Living in the Northland, it's easy to take the beauty and outdoor opportunities that surround us for granted. But, maybe we shouldn't. The City of Duluth is being honored for its role in providing those outdoor recreational opportunities and conservation with a state award that's tied to its role on the national scale.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton

CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.
CARLTON, MN
FOX 21 Online

Chum Warming Center to Open Despite Recent Staffing Concerns

DULTUH, Minn — Chum Warming Center set to officially open after staffing concerns. Winter in the northland is a different kind of beast, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Up until recently, Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park had concerns that it would not have enough staff to operate.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Developing: Other Car In Senator Janet Bewley Fatal Accident Was Going 100 MPH At Time Of Impact

New developments in the two-time fatal car accident that Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in: The driver of the other car was traveling at 100 mph at the moment of impact. That's the latest gleaned from just-released police documents based off of the preliminary investigation of the incident that occured on July 22 on US Highway 2 in Ashland.
ASHLAND, WI
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
