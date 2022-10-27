Read full article on original website
Comfy temps, but area of rain for Trick-or-Treat
Many Halloweens in Michigan we have to cover the kids’ costumes up with a heavy coat. You won’t have to hide the costumes for today’s trick-or-treat. You will have to deal with a few rain showers in an area of Lower Michigan. Here is the always updated...
Michigan ranks high on ‘most miserable winter’ list - but not the worst
Thrillist has ranked Michigan as having the No. 3 most miserable winters in the United States. According to the website, Michigan has no winter recreation “unless you pretend to enjoy cross-country skiing on very flat land.”. The website describes winter in Michigan’s lower peninsula as an endless cycle that...
Raise taxes to fix roads? Dozens of Michigan towns will weigh the question Nov. 8
It costs about $402,000 to reconstruct just one lane of a local road for 1 mile, according to Michigan’s Senate Fiscal Agency, in 2018. It’s a daunting number for communities that only have six-figure budgets, said Michael Selden, director of member information services for the Michigan Townships Association.
Big warm-up precedes a wind burst cold front late in weekend
It looks like we have some remarkable weather coming for early November. We are going to start with a strong warm-up over the next few days. A rapidly strengthening storm system may bring an abrupt burst of wind Saturday night or Sunday. Tuesday through Thursday look like great weather to...
Gas dips below $4 on average in Michigan – but 9 counties still at $4.20 or higher
The average gallon of regular gas in Michigan costs $3.95, as of Monday, Oct. 31, but 38 counties are still paying above $4 per gallon on average. Gas is below $4 per gallon in Michigan for the first time in almost four weeks, according to AAA, thanks to lower demand and decreasing crude oil prices.
Powerball tops $1 billion for Oct. 31 drawing, 5th billion-dollar jackpot ever
LANSING, MI -- Lottery players across the country are hoping to scare up some luck this Halloween as the Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31 is worth an astonishing $1 billion. Only four other jackpots in the U.S. have ever topped the $1 billion mark, meaning tonight’s jackpot is in rare territory.
Annual ‘Banished Words’ list seeks nominations for 2022′s worst words, phrases
SAULT STE. MARIE, MICH. -- Is there a popular word or phrase that makes you cringe? Here’s your chance to be rid of it forever — symbolically, at least. Lake Superior State University is accepting nominations for its yearly tongue-in-cheek list of words and phrases that deserve to be decried for “misuse, overuse and uselessness.”
At Wurtsmith open house, Air Force tries to win back trust in Oscoda
OSCODA, MI — Everyone wanted Kate Lynnes’ ear this week. Lynnes, a senior remediation manager with the U.S. Air Force, was surrounded by skeptical community members who’ve seen more than one high ranking official make big promises during the long and turbulent PFAS cleanup in Oscoda. But...
Whitmer, Dixon race nears finish line; GOP entering midterms with cash edge: Your guide to Michigan politics
The holiday season – and yes, I think it’s safe to say Halloween season… December doesn’t get a monopoly on that – is quite literally the only thing keeping me sane this campaign season as we get down to the last few days prior to Nov. 8.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
‘It doesn’t matter who you’ve trampled,’ Michigan PFAS victims furious over former CEO honored
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Michigan PFAS victims recently spoke out against the former CEO of a company that polluted their community being honored as a “role model” by Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL). The JAMGL inducted the former CEO of Wolverine Worldwide, Blake Krueger,...
Michigan Prop 2 supporters far outraising opponents and leading in polls
Promote the Vote 2022, the organizers of Proposal 2, are far outraising their top opposition in a quest to expand voting rights and access in Michigan. The committee raised nearly $12 million between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance report. The biggest donations came from liberal big-money groups.
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Millions of dollars have been poured into Michigan ballot questions, governor’s race
There are eight days left until Michigan’s general election, and campaign finance disclosures released Friday may give insight into potential frontrunners in the time leading up to Tuesday, Nov. 8. Since the primary election, Democratic candidates in key state level races continue to have a cash advantage over their...
These are the luckiest Powerball numbers of 2022 ahead of the $1 billion jackpot drawing
LANSING, MI -- A $1 billion jackpot could be yours tonight as that’s the estimated grand prize for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. With so much money up for grabs, even casual players are likely to get in on the action, even if they don’t have a favorite set of numbers or special dates memorized for their lotto tickets.
Obama rallies with Michigan Dems, boosting Whitmer and mocking Dixon
Former President Barack Obama said in Detroit Saturday that reelecting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the upcoming election is an essential bulwark to protect Michiganders’ rights. Aiming to build enthusiasm ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, Obama spoke to a diverse crowd of about 3,500, including all of Michigan’s...
Live Powerball numbers for 10/29/22; jackpot worth $825 million, 2nd largest of all time
LANSING, MI -- Only one other Powerball jackpot has ever been larger than the $825 million grand prize that could be yours on Saturday, Oct. 29. Not only is the jackpot the 2nd largest Powerball prize, it’s the 5th largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The cash option for...
One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash
ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
Report of teens wearing ski masks, trying to open car doors, ends with police catching 6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Six teens were taken into custody after a witness called police to report seeing teens, wearing ski masks, trying to get into cars in the Cutlerville area. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the teens were all from Grand Rapids and were two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
Allendale Township man stabbed, leaves for hospital before police even arrive on scene
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A 25-year-old man stabbed early Saturday morning had already left for a nearby hospital when police arrived at the Allendale Township apartment complex where the incident occurred. The unnamed man was injured shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the 48 West Apartments in...
