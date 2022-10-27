ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk County, PA

Kids found living in rabbit feces at Elk County home, police report

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Kersey woman has been charged after state police said they found children living in “deplorable conditions” for over a week.

Danielle Dinsmore, 34, told police that she didn’t have a good reason why her four children were living in a house with animal feces and broken glass, state police in Ridgway said in the charges filed. There were also two gun safes the kids could have gotten into.

Police said they received a report on Oct. 12 about children living in poor conditions at a house along Toby Road. When they arrived, police were told that before they came, multiple rabbits were uncaged throughout the house.

3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report

As police were going through the home, they reportedly saw rabbit feces, broken glass everywhere, knives out in the open, and two gun safes in a room, according to the criminal complaint. Police said the children could have easily gotten to them because one had glass broken and the other had the key in it.

When police interviewed Dinsmore, she said that she was the only one taking care of the children for the past nine days while the father was away.

Dinsmore faces a felony of endangering the welfare of children along with three additional misdemeanors.

Dinsmore awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 22.

Comments / 13

murph15767
3d ago

This longer than a 9 day problem. Moms have taken care of their multiple kids for hundreds of years when dads are absent, and moms managed to keep their houses clean.

