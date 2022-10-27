Read full article on original website
Bay Net
One Injured After Vehicle Collision With Propane Truck In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 25, 2022 at approximately 8:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of Three Mules Welding Supplies. Crews arrived and found a T-bone collision involving a pick-up truck and a...
Bay Net
Officers Recover Loaded Handgun And Drugs While Investigating A Suspicious Vehicle
WALDORF, Md. – On October 27 at approximately 7:02 a.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 2400 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf when they observed a handgun on the driver’s side floorboard. The three occupants were removed...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Fort Washington. The deceased driver is 25-year-old Ashley Henson of Temple Hills. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers responded to the 2300 block of Tucker Road for a single-vehicle collision.
WJLA
Cause of death for 3 men found dead outside Hyattsville apartment revealed: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A mix of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication was revealed as the cause of death for three men found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment building in August, according to the Hyattsville Police Department. Autopsy results show Julian Martinez Aguirrez, 45, and Walter Cáceres Fuentes, 37, died...
WTVR-TV
Montross man dies in crash on Kings Highway
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. -- A 55-year-old Montross man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Kings Highway. Virginia State Police said they responded to the crash around 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Kenwood Road. A Ford SUV ran off the road to the right and struck an...
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
NBC Washington
Crash Involving Charles County School Bus, Multiple Cars Sends 8 to Hospital
Nine people, including seven students, received medical care after a crash involving a school bus and four cars in Charles County, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Shortly after 2 p.m., the cars and the bus crashed at the intersection of Marshalls Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains, the...
Bay Net
No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Overturns And Traps Driver In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On October 25, 2022 at approximately 11:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on St. John’s Road in the area of Brown Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway on its side with...
fox5dc.com
Man found shot to death in Fairfax County apartment; police release images of persons of interest
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found shot inside an apartment in Fairfax County on Sunday, according to police. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 4:55 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 5500 blk of Seminary Road in Alexandria. According to police, officers at the...
DWI Bus Driver Slapped With 18 Safety Violations In Pumpkin Patch Field Trip Crash
What started off as a fun holiday outing for a group of students in Virginia led to a host of charges for their bus driver, who is in hot trouble with the law for allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the way back from a pumpkin patch, police say. Maryland...
Police: 19-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday. DiMya Budd was last seen at approximately 4:00 a.m. Sunday leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MCPD said in a news release. Budd is 5 feet, 2-inches tall, and weighs approximately 125 lbs. She has brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black North Face coat, light gray sweatpants, and black Nike slides.
Bay Net
Is The Old Jail House Really Haunted?
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Alex, Katie, and JJ from the BayNet, along with Mike and Ethan from Charm City and Wulf Paranormal, visit the Old Jail House in Leonardtown Maryland to find out if this “paranormal hot spot” is what it’s hyped up to be. Throughout their...
Driver convicted after hitting motorcyclist at over 100 MPH on GW Parkway, requiring amputation
Thanks to other drivers who stopped to help him and the quick response of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, the victim's life was saved. As a result of being hit by Maynard, the victim lost his left leg below the knee, as well as the feeling in the left side of his body and needed to have steel rods inserted in both his arms and his back.
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
Ashland Police Investigating Death of Toddler
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree
(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
