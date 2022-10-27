ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Related
Bay Net

Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Fort Washington. The deceased driver is 25-year-old Ashley Henson of Temple Hills. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers responded to the 2300 block of Tucker Road for a single-vehicle collision.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
WTVR-TV

Montross man dies in crash on Kings Highway

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. -- A 55-year-old Montross man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Kings Highway. Virginia State Police said they responded to the crash around 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Kenwood Road. A Ford SUV ran off the road to the right and struck an...
MONTROSS, VA
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run

Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: 19-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday. DiMya Budd was last seen at approximately 4:00 a.m. Sunday leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MCPD said in a news release. Budd is 5 feet, 2-inches tall, and weighs approximately 125 lbs. She has brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black North Face coat, light gray sweatpants, and black Nike slides.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Bay Net

Is The Old Jail House Really Haunted?

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Alex, Katie, and JJ from the BayNet, along with Mike and Ethan from Charm City and Wulf Paranormal, visit the Old Jail House in Leonardtown Maryland to find out if this “paranormal hot spot” is what it’s hyped up to be. Throughout their...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
WALDORF, MD
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree

(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

