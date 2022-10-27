ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Obituary: Phillip Alan Ponder

Phillip Alan Ponder, 81, of Owasso, Oklahoma, formerly of Newport, Arkansas passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, in Batesville, Arkansas. He was born August 17, 1941, at Grubbs, Arkansas to Ralph and Lenora Clayton Ponder. Phil was a graduate of Newport class of 1959. After graduation, he served in the...
NEWPORT, AR
Southerners recap: Southside forces 6 turnovers in win over Pioneers

Over 5,000 people were on hand for the inaugural Battle of the Bridge between Southside and Batesville in varsity football at Stewart Field in Southside on Friday night. The crowd was treated to a great night of football and festivities for the communities. Before the game started, $2,000 in scholarships was presented to four members of each school. It was also senior night at Southside.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Emil Carl Duveneck

Emil Carl Duveneck, 80, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 30, 2022 with his dog and cat by his side. Emil was born on February 2, 1942, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin to the late Emil A. and Angeline Dewey Duveneck. Emil was educated in local schools and worked for Outokumpu Brass as a crane operator and Jacobson’s Manufacturing as a machinist. Emil had many passions including historical reenactments which he participated in for 40 years. He also loved woodworking, beading, hunting, muzzleloaders and especially living in the mountains with his dogs. Emil will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
Pioneers recap: Southside prevails in first Battle of the Bridge

Mistakes were the name of the game on Friday night as the Batesville Pioneers gifted the Southside Southerners all 35 of their points in a 35-21 loss at Stewart Field in the inaugural Battle of the Bridge. The Pioneers took the opening drive of the game and marched the ball...
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Mario Dion Alcorn

Mario Dion Alcorn, 28, of Newport passed from this life on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1994, to Alvin Eugene Alcorn and Patricia Ann (Hardaway) Alcorn. Mario was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. One of his favorite things to do was ride horses. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
NEWPORT, AR

