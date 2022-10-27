Emil Carl Duveneck, 80, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 30, 2022 with his dog and cat by his side. Emil was born on February 2, 1942, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin to the late Emil A. and Angeline Dewey Duveneck. Emil was educated in local schools and worked for Outokumpu Brass as a crane operator and Jacobson’s Manufacturing as a machinist. Emil had many passions including historical reenactments which he participated in for 40 years. He also loved woodworking, beading, hunting, muzzleloaders and especially living in the mountains with his dogs. Emil will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO