Obituary: Phillip Alan Ponder
Phillip Alan Ponder, 81, of Owasso, Oklahoma, formerly of Newport, Arkansas passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, in Batesville, Arkansas. He was born August 17, 1941, at Grubbs, Arkansas to Ralph and Lenora Clayton Ponder. Phil was a graduate of Newport class of 1959. After graduation, he served in the...
Gary B.: Inaugural Battle of the Bridge brings together fans for fun football night
White River Now’s Gary Bridgman takes a look at the 2022 Citizens Bank Battle of the Bridge. It was the much anticipated (and inaugural) Citizens Bank Battle of the Bridge Friday night as the Batesville Pioneers and the Southside Southerners collided at Stewart Field with the Southerners coming out on top — 35 to 21.
Southerners recap: Southside forces 6 turnovers in win over Pioneers
Over 5,000 people were on hand for the inaugural Battle of the Bridge between Southside and Batesville in varsity football at Stewart Field in Southside on Friday night. The crowd was treated to a great night of football and festivities for the communities. Before the game started, $2,000 in scholarships was presented to four members of each school. It was also senior night at Southside.
Obituary: Emil Carl Duveneck
Emil Carl Duveneck, 80, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 30, 2022 with his dog and cat by his side. Emil was born on February 2, 1942, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin to the late Emil A. and Angeline Dewey Duveneck. Emil was educated in local schools and worked for Outokumpu Brass as a crane operator and Jacobson’s Manufacturing as a machinist. Emil had many passions including historical reenactments which he participated in for 40 years. He also loved woodworking, beading, hunting, muzzleloaders and especially living in the mountains with his dogs. Emil will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Pioneers recap: Southside prevails in first Battle of the Bridge
Mistakes were the name of the game on Friday night as the Batesville Pioneers gifted the Southside Southerners all 35 of their points in a 35-21 loss at Stewart Field in the inaugural Battle of the Bridge. The Pioneers took the opening drive of the game and marched the ball...
Obituary: Mario Dion Alcorn
Mario Dion Alcorn, 28, of Newport passed from this life on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1994, to Alvin Eugene Alcorn and Patricia Ann (Hardaway) Alcorn. Mario was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. One of his favorite things to do was ride horses. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Undefeated Yellowjackets advance to championship after win over Dragons
Friday night at Mountain View High School, the Mountain View Yellowjackets advanced to the championship game of the Club Division of the 8-man playoffs with a 34-18 victory over the Genoa Central Dragons. The game was a rematch of the one played on Sept. 23, which Mountain View won 30-12.
