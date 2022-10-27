ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Honey and the trapcat

Honey and The Trapcat is a new twist to an old favorite. Front Street is home to Sacramento’s newest yet oldest hidden gem. Their goal is to create a comfortable and welcoming vibe through the downstairs entrance, which extends a half block underneath historic Sacramento to a huge courtyard patio.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nudge Eco Store

Nudge Eco Store is a plastic Free shop. They offer sustainable alternatives to plastic items, helping Sacramentians reduce the use of single use plastics in their lives.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Halloween decorations in Roseville neighborhood vandalized, destroyed

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were arrested Sunday night after several thousand dollars of Halloween lawn decorations were destroyed, the Roseville Police Department said. According to police, between 10 and 11 p.m. officers responded to reports of people vandalizing decorations in the area of Fiddyment Farms and Sun...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Vehicle crashes into bridal dress business in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles and buildings in Sacramento Sunday morning. The Sacramento Police Department said the vehicle initially struck four parked vehicles and a residence near H Street and Santa Ynez Way. According to police, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Multi-vehicle collision blocks all Interstate 80 lanes near Dixon

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 blocked all lanes of traffic for about an hour Monday morning. California Highway Patrol said six cars were involved in the crash in a westbound lane near Dixon Avenue around 6:00 a.m. CHP said some of the vehicles’ occupants...
DIXON, CA

