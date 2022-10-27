State College Borough launches National Law Enforcement Survey for residents

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Safety is often seen as a top priority for residents, and in State College, the borough and local police departments are looking to find new ways to prioritize it.

The borough is launching a survey to hear directly from community members about what they think can be done.

The National Law Enforcement Survey, formerly known as the National Police Services Survey, will open up the floor to residents living in the borough, College Township and Harris Township to voice their opinions on safety in the area.

“It compares what the community feedback that we receive here for the State College Police Department and then compares it across a national benchmark,” Communications Specialist Kayla Lafferty said.

The borough launched a similar survey by the national survey platform Polco in 2019.

At that time, it found residents felt safe in their community and gave high marks to the services provided by the State College Police Department. Sexual assault, underage drinking and disorderly conduct were described as larger problems in the area when compared to a national survey.

“We have these numbers from 2019 of when we did the survey previously and we just want to check in again to see what the community is thinking and really feeling about the police services,” Lafferty said.

Organizers say it’s important to hear directly from the public in the survey.

“If it wasn’t important we wouldn’t be doing the survey again,” Lafferty said. “Really this time, it’s to compare.”

The survey will be open until November 7. You can find the survey link here.

Some residents were randomly selected to fill out the survey and have already received a survey invitation in the mail. The borough is asking those residents to utilize the URL included on the postcard with a resident-specific link.

