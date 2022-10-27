ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College Borough launches National Law Enforcement Survey for residents

By Maria Cade
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpJEo_0ipFQBdM00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Safety is often seen as a top priority for residents, and in State College, the borough and local police departments are looking to find new ways to prioritize it.

The borough is launching a survey to hear directly from community members about what they think can be done.

The National Law Enforcement Survey, formerly known as the National Police Services Survey, will open up the floor to residents living in the borough, College Township and Harris Township to voice their opinions on safety in the area.

Southern Alleghenies releases housing satisfaction survey

“It compares what the community feedback that we receive here for the State College Police Department and then compares it across a national benchmark,” Communications Specialist Kayla Lafferty said.

The borough launched a similar survey by the national survey platform Polco in 2019.

At that time, it found residents felt safe in their community and gave high marks to the services provided by the State College Police Department. Sexual assault, underage drinking and disorderly conduct were described as larger problems in the area when compared to a national survey.

“We have these numbers from 2019 of when we did the survey previously and we just want to check in again to see what the community is thinking and really feeling about the police services,” Lafferty said.

Organizers say it’s important to hear directly from the public in the survey.

“If it wasn’t important we wouldn’t be doing the survey again,” Lafferty said. “Really this time, it’s to compare.”

The survey will be open until November 7. You can find the survey link here.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Some residents were randomly selected to fill out the survey and have already received a survey invitation in the mail. The borough is asking those residents to utilize the URL included on the postcard with a resident-specific link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Juniata College receives federal grant for public health project

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Juniata College is embarking on a public health project that is a game changer for the future of tick-borne illnesses in the state. Using a federal grant, this project aims to identify and combat tick-borne diseases. Pennsylvania usually has the highest number of tick-transmitted diseases in the country. The faculty at […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Fire department called to Bellefonte school for unknown odor

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bellefonte Area School District has announced that the high school will be operating on a flexible instruction day for Tuesday, Nov. 1. The announcement comes after local fire departments were called to the school after reports of an unknown odor in the building on Monday, Oct.31. According to their […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting State College residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, at Spike Stadium in State College. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

$505,776 grant to renovate Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) granted $505,776 to renovate the Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona. Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-79) announced on Monday, Oct. 31. The funding will cover projects that include replacing the 30-year-old roof, pairing back vegetation overgrowth, and updating the auditorium used by […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT issues update for November windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County for November 1-3. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route 879 Route 879 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Second PSU Altoona student charged over second anonymous threat

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second Penn State student is facing charges after allegedly posting a second anonymous threat hours after another student was arrested for the same thing. Benjamin Dous, 20, was arrested and charged Sunday night after police were alerted of another anonymous threat on the social app Yik Yak. Dous reportedly took […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Explosives found, defused in Centre County neighborhood

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were quick to action when it was reported that possible dynamite was found in a borehole by a contractor in Centre County. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were alerted for what they said was an “unusual” call. A contractor was reportedly in the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Veteran food drive to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be collecting Food and paper products for area veterans and the elderly. This week, on Friday, November 4 there will be a food drive at the Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. During the winter season, they also have food collection locations […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County held drug take-back day at courthouse

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a chance for members of the community to safely get rid of unused and expired prescription drugs with local law enforcement. Once again the Blair County Sheriff’s Office held a safe disposal program Sat. Oct. 29, to help prevent the unused medication from […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First Firehouse Subs officially opens in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Calling all Altoona/Blair County sandwich lovers! Firehouse Subs has officially opened the doors to its newest restaurant, located in the Logan Plank Crossing shopping center.  Located at 1002 Logan Blvd., the restaurant is owned by a husband-wife duo and longtime residents Missy and Kelly Kreutzberger. The Altoona Firehouse Subs restaurant is […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown’s Bottle Works gets thousands in funding for renovations

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An arts center in Cambria County will be getting some new renovations, and it’s all thanks to funding secured by state Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria). The non-profit Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center at 411 & 413 3rd Avenue in Johnstown is a place where artists can go to exhibit, and musicians […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Toftrees lands $2.5 million grant for redevelopment project

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Toftress Resort in State College is getting a makeover, thanks to a $2.5 million grant. The grant will allow the Toftress to fund a demo and work site for redevelopment. On Friday, state Representative Scott Conklin (D-Centre) announced the grant, which is funded through the state’s Redevelopment Assitance Capital […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Program invites participation for children’s grief awareness

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – One in 12 children in Pennsylvania will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, according to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model (Judi’s House, 2022). While life seems to continue like normal for others, these “forgotten mourners” have had their lives forever changed. The Healing Patch Children’s Grief Program […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Best-selling author stops by Altoona to discuss helping first responders

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Best-selling author and nationally recognized speaker Adam Davis made his way to the Altoona Grand Hotel. The Because We Care Foundation hosted Davis, who is a former first responder who inspires others to know that they are not alone in their struggles. He spoke about the benefits of helping first responders […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

One dead in Mifflin County crash Monday morning

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Monday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the man’s vehicle was stopped in a driveway on the 4500 block of US 522 when he attempted to enter the roadway with a left-hand turn. During the turn, State Police […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy