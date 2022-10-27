Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Walk your pup to save seal pups in Brigantine, NJ
BRIGANTINE — Walk your dog and save the seals!. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is hosting The Pup Strut, dogs lending a paw to help seal pups on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 17th Street and the beach from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost is $25 per...
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
Another NJ beach plans on raising the cost of admission
I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!. If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. Last week, I told...
‘Innovation Center’ opens in Atlantic City, NJ to cash in on $1B esports industry
ATLANTIC CITY — A new operation along the boardwalk at Stockton University aims to help pave a path for the city and the state toward becoming a leader in the industry of competitive video gaming. The Esports Innovation Center launched operations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October, as experts...
NJ cold cases: South Jersey’s unsolved murders & mysteries
Here's a look at some famous cold cases from South Jersey. A police case becomes “cold” when all probative investigative leads available to the primary investigators are exhausted and the case remains open and unsolved after a period of three years. Cold cases are reviewed to determine if...
You pay a Costco membership, would you for a veterinarian in NJ?
If you've owned a pet in the last 10 years, you probably know veterinary bills can be expensive. Vets today can offer treatments and surgery options they couldn't 30 years ago, and that comes at a cost. When big things go wrong it is not uncommon for families who feel...
Gloucester Township, NJ police: Hotel stake-out leads to arrest of serial burglar
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Camden man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries in the county. After a chase on foot, authorities apprehended 25-year-old Tyree Taylor and hit him with charges that include the theft of vehicles and the burglary of a home, Gloucester Township police said.
Vote for Republican, says this NJ city’s Democratic council president
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Board of Commissioners in the 1st District. Tibbitt’s announcement came live on the air on Monday,...
Angry mom who plowed car into 3 teens released from NJ jail
GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
Jurors: Vineland, NJ police didn’t violate rights of man who died
CAMDEN — A federal court jury has decided that Vineland police did not violate the civil rights of a man who died shortly after a physical altercation during his arrest 7 1/2 years ago. After a trial, jurors in federal court in Camden sided with the city Oct. 19...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
67K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0