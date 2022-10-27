ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

NJ Police Officer Hacked Victim's Facebook, Snapchat To Leak Her Naked Photos: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8a4N_0ipFPjU900
Ayron Taylor. Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 22-year-old South Jersey police officer hacked into a woman's social media account and distributed nude photos that she took of herself — including of some from when she was a minor — to her online friends and contacts, authorities said.

Ayron Taylor, 22, of Delran, a Mount Laurel police officer, was charged with several counts of computer crime, endangering the welfare of a child and invasion of privacy, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

The investigation began last month after the victim contacted the Evesham Township Police Department and reported that her Snapchat and Facebook accounts had been accessed by an unknown person, who then sent nude photos she had taken of herself to her Snapchat contacts, messaged them to her Facebook friends, and posted them on her Facebook wall, authorities said.

Communications Data Warrants were secured, and the investigation found Taylor had, in fact, hacked into the accounts and distributed the photos, police said.

Taylor was arrested on Oct. 21 and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. He was released following a first appearance in Superior Court.

Taylor became a full-time police officer with the Mount Laurel Police Department after graduating from the academy in October 2021. He has been suspended without pay and the department is seeking to terminate his employment.

The investigation, which is continuing, is being conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit and the Evesham Township Police Department. The lead investigator is ETPD Detective Christopher DeFrancesco, who is assigned to the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit as a Task Force Officer.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.

Comments / 62

AP_001773.1f9c0325d8484fb48a5419da2b373c31.0028
4d ago

How immature can a person be??But then again today they hire anyone to be a cop including people with a record😂😂😅😅

Reply(4)
11
rgross1967 Gross
4d ago

Shouldn't this read ....Ayron Taylor, 22, of Delran, a FORMER Mount Laurel police officer, was charged!!!????

Reply(6)
9
evil white bitch
4d ago

What a slime ball but we all know that the ones in blues are just corrupt as the criminals

Reply
8
Related
Daily Voice

Alleged Serial Burglar Arrested In Camden County

A series of car break-ins led to a stakeout and the arrest of a burglary suspect, authorities said. Officers spoke with several residents near Valleybrook Townhome development who shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in the area. Police developed information that a person matching the suspect’s description was staying in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ State Police: Mother From Burlington County Abducted Her 2-year-old Daughter

Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a missing 2-year-old girl from Burlington County who was allegedly abducted by her mother. The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit and the Willingboro Police Department are looking for 2-year-old Nazareth D. Medina of Willingboro, who was last seen at her home in the area of Haskell Lane at around 8:35 PM Sunday.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man Arrested With Heroin, Loaded Handgun

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Atlantic City with a loaded handgun, authorities said. At 10:42 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29, Atlantic City patrol units were dispatched to South Carolina and Baltic avenues for a report of a male brandishing a handgun. Officer Anthony Nastasi responded to the area and...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Penn State Students Arrested For Threats Posted On Social Media: Authorities

Two Penn State Altoona students have been arrested in connection to threats they made on social media, authorities say. Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, was arrested first followed by Benjamin Dous, 20, of Pennsylvania for posting threats on the social media app Yik Yak — posting on the Altoona Penn State campus within 5 miles of each other on Oct. 30, according to the criminal complaints obtained by Daily Voice.
ALTOONA, PA
Daily Voice

CT Man Stabs Security Guard At Halloween Themed Expo At North Jersey Hotel: Prosecutor

A Connecticut man has been arrested after stabbing a security guard during horror expo Chiller Theatre over the weekend at the Hilton Parsippany, authorities said. The guard was intervening during an altercation between David C. Knestrick, 47, of Norwalk, and other patrons when Knestrick stabbed him with a knife around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Reading Men Hospitalized In Shooting, Say Police

Two men were shot on a Reading street late on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to police. The victims, aged 22 and 28, were standing at the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Street at around 8:30 p.m. when a third unidentified man approached them and opened fire "after a brief exchange," authorities said.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Allentown Man Shot Another Driver On Highway: Police

A Lehigh County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another driver on the highway. Jacob Garcia, 23, of Allentown, was eastbound on State Route 22 near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he shot at a white Dodge Charger in the lane next to him, state police said in a release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
92.7 WOBM

Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ

PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals. A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected. New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after...
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Former Camden County man set for December murder trial faces alleged ‘murder for hire’ plot charges from prison

A 30-year-old former Lindenwold, Camden County, man, already indicted for killing his coworker in 2019, faces first-degree conspiracy charges in connection with a murder for hire plot from prison, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Kenneth Saal is currently housed at Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

55-Year-Old Driver Killed In Northampton Crash: Police

One driver is dead after a two-car collision in Northampton County early on Monday, Oct. 31, state police announced. Just before 5 a.m., a northbound Kia Forte and an eastbound Dodge Ram crashed into each other at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East Northampton Street in Bath, authorities said in a press release.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Burlington County

A 57-year-old pedestrian from Trenton was struck and killed in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash temporarily shut down Route 38 eastbound at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Mount Laurel Township, police said. Alfonsie Hollands was pronounced dead in the roadway near Interstate 295, police said. The driver...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
394K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy