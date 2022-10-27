Read full article on original website
Murder trial of Tony Arterberry to begin Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — A murder trial is scheduled to get underway in Des Moines Monday morning. Tony Arterberry is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 55-year-old Rhonda Howard, after breaking into her home back in May. Her body was discovered in her basement after police were called to do a welfare check. Earlier this month, […]
KCCI.com
Iowa mother furious over charges in deadly crash
Landon Crabtree died in June after police say a drunk driver turned in front of his motorcycle. His mother, Rita Crabtree, tells KCCI that she's learned all but one of the charges against that driver have been dropped. Crabtree says that Makenna Streff will only be charged with failure to...
KCCI.com
Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
Multiple motorcycle crashes result in 5 hospitalized in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple motorcycle crashes across Des Moines left two people critically injured and three people seriously injured Saturday night into early Sunday morning. At around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle accident near 2nd Ave. and Crocker Street. According to witness reports to police, a vehicle made a sudden, improper lane […]
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force: Eight arrested after sting operation
Des Moines — Eight people were arrested on solicitation charges after a three-day sting operation in the Des Moines Metro. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force's operation targeted people who sought out sexual activity from underage juveniles. The...
Johnston woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in child’s daycare death
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnston daycare provider originally charged in the 2019 death of a toddler in her care has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Trina Mazza was originally charged with child endangerment causing death and operating an unlicensed daycare. Court documents show she was caring for 17-month-old Tucker Schneider in her in-home […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly injures officer in trying to flee
A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday after allegedly injuring a law enforcement officer while trying to flee the scene of a domestic disturbance. Curtis Irvin Bigsby, 39, of 950 67th St., West Des Moines, was charged with interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 10:30 a.m....
KCCI.com
Ankeny couple pleads guilty in federal poaching case
An Ankeny couple famous for their viral bow-hunting videos is pleading guilty in a federal poaching case. Josh and Sarah Bowmar are among dozens of people charged in a case against the Nebraska-based company Hidden Hills Outfitters. The Bowmars have more than one million followers on Instagram and 288,000 subscribers...
KCCI.com
Two people seriously injured in motorcycle accident on I-235 exit in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a motorcycle collided with a car on the north side of the Interstate 235 and MLK Parkway bridge around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people on the motorcycle were...
Des Moines police searching for missing 70-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old. Allan Bideaux was last seen walking away from a residential facility near 2nd Avenue and University Avenue Saturday, according to police. Bideaux was wearing blue hoodie, jeans, black shoes and a black baseball...
theperrynews.com
Adel man allegedly strangles Adel woman
An Adel man was arrested Saturday after allegedly strangling an Adel woman. Scott Edwin Griggs, 61, of 903 1/2 Main St., Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood. The incident began about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Main Street, where Griggs allegedly “did grab...
iheart.com
Man Dies After Weekend Shooting
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is dead after a weekend shooting. Des Moines Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 Saturday morning, and on Monday, 18 year-old Christopher Wessels was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and First-Degree Robbery. Police announced Thursday that the victim, Dok Nyok Akol Dok, died at an Iowa City hospital and that Wessles' charge was increased to First-Degree Murder. It's the city's 15th homicide of the year.
KCCI.com
Shots fired east of Drake campus
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shots from a pellet gun or small caliber weapon were fired east of the Drake University campus Friday afternoon, according to police. A bullet hole could be seen in the glass of a business at 2420 University Ave. No injuries were reported. Police said the...
Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
kniakrls.com
Indianola Man Charged by DCI
The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in hospital after crash near Wells Fargo Arena
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash Saturday evening in Des Moines. It happened at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street near Wells Fargo Arena around 5:30 p.m. Des Moines police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in hospital after Friday night crash south of Ankeny
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle rider has been hospitalized following a crash on Friday night. Iowa State Patrol says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. They say the motorcycle rider rear-ended a vehicle on I-80 westbound on the northside of Des Moines. The motorcycle rider was taken to...
KCCI.com
Iowa ghost hunters offer to investigate potentially haunted homes
One group based in Des Moines is ready to take on the paranormal in your house. Spirits of Iowa Paranormal Society, or SIPS, has been ghost hunting for more than a year. Founder Dane Andersen says he got the idea after his first encounter as a kid. Now, he and...
kqradio.com
One vehicle accident investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department investigated a one vehicle accident at 1:05 on Saturday afternoon approximately three miles west of Webster City on Stagecoach Road and 240th Street. Reportedly a northbound 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport SUV operated by Lakota Gillis of Stratford was making a left hand turn on to 240th Street when the driver reportedly panicked and went into the ditch striking a utility pole. Gillis was transported to Van Diest Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries. Investigating deputy Jamey Louk estimated the damage to the Gillis SUV was estimated at $5000. Damge to the light pole was estimated at $5000 and owned by Prairie Energy of Clarion.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa woman overdosed on heroin while child was in her care
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines woman is charged with child endangerment after police say she overdosed on heroin while a 7-year-old child was in her care. 27-year-old Denali Reid Samuelson is charged. According to court documents, Samuelson was found unresponsive back in September by her...
