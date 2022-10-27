ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

Murder trial of Tony Arterberry to begin Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A murder trial is scheduled to get underway in Des Moines Monday morning. Tony Arterberry is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 55-year-old Rhonda Howard, after breaking into her home back in May. Her body was discovered in her basement after police were called to do a welfare check. Earlier this month, […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa mother furious over charges in deadly crash

Landon Crabtree died in June after police say a drunk driver turned in front of his motorcycle. His mother, Rita Crabtree, tells KCCI that she's learned all but one of the charges against that driver have been dropped. Crabtree says that Makenna Streff will only be charged with failure to...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Multiple motorcycle crashes result in 5 hospitalized in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple motorcycle crashes across Des Moines left two people critically injured and three people seriously injured Saturday night into early Sunday morning. At around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle accident near 2nd Ave. and Crocker Street. According to witness reports to police, a vehicle made a sudden, improper lane […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Johnston woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in child’s daycare death

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnston daycare provider originally charged in the 2019 death of a toddler in her care has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Trina Mazza was originally charged with child endangerment causing death and operating an unlicensed daycare. Court documents show she was caring for 17-month-old Tucker Schneider in her in-home […]
JOHNSTON, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly injures officer in trying to flee

A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday after allegedly injuring a law enforcement officer while trying to flee the scene of a domestic disturbance. Curtis Irvin Bigsby, 39, of 950 67th St., West Des Moines, was charged with interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 10:30 a.m....
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny couple pleads guilty in federal poaching case

An Ankeny couple famous for their viral bow-hunting videos is pleading guilty in a federal poaching case. Josh and Sarah Bowmar are among dozens of people charged in a case against the Nebraska-based company Hidden Hills Outfitters. The Bowmars have more than one million followers on Instagram and 288,000 subscribers...
ANKENY, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police searching for missing 70-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old. Allan Bideaux was last seen walking away from a residential facility near 2nd Avenue and University Avenue Saturday, according to police. Bideaux was wearing blue hoodie, jeans, black shoes and a black baseball...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel man allegedly strangles Adel woman

An Adel man was arrested Saturday after allegedly strangling an Adel woman. Scott Edwin Griggs, 61, of 903 1/2 Main St., Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood. The incident began about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Main Street, where Griggs allegedly “did grab...
ADEL, IA
iheart.com

Man Dies After Weekend Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is dead after a weekend shooting. Des Moines Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 Saturday morning, and on Monday, 18 year-old Christopher Wessels was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and First-Degree Robbery. Police announced Thursday that the victim, Dok Nyok Akol Dok, died at an Iowa City hospital and that Wessles' charge was increased to First-Degree Murder. It's the city's 15th homicide of the year.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Shots fired east of Drake campus

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shots from a pellet gun or small caliber weapon were fired east of the Drake University campus Friday afternoon, according to police. A bullet hole could be seen in the glass of a business at 2420 University Ave. No injuries were reported. Police said the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Man Charged by DCI

The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in hospital after crash near Wells Fargo Arena

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash Saturday evening in Des Moines. It happened at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street near Wells Fargo Arena around 5:30 p.m. Des Moines police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in hospital after Friday night crash south of Ankeny

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle rider has been hospitalized following a crash on Friday night. Iowa State Patrol says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. They say the motorcycle rider rear-ended a vehicle on I-80 westbound on the northside of Des Moines. The motorcycle rider was taken to...
ANKENY, IA
kqradio.com

One vehicle accident investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department investigated a one vehicle accident at 1:05 on Saturday afternoon approximately three miles west of Webster City on Stagecoach Road and 240th Street. Reportedly a northbound 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport SUV operated by Lakota Gillis of Stratford was making a left hand turn on to 240th Street when the driver reportedly panicked and went into the ditch striking a utility pole. Gillis was transported to Van Diest Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries. Investigating deputy Jamey Louk estimated the damage to the Gillis SUV was estimated at $5000. Damge to the light pole was estimated at $5000 and owned by Prairie Energy of Clarion.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA

