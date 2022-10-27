Read full article on original website
Two New Concentrations Added to Cybersecurity Programs
The cybersecurity field continues to change rapidly. Over the past year, the University’s cybersecurity faculty have made significant updates to the curriculum to not only enhance the major’s core classes, but also to give students more options for concentrations. As a result, the University has added two new concentrations to the cybersecurity program, which contain eight brand-new courses.
