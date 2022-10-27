Will apartments, retail finally move into former Hoover plant in North Canton?

For generations, the Hoover plant at Main and Maple Streets was a source of pride in North Canton.

Its iconic smokestack, with "HOOVER" written in white letters still stands even though the plant—which employed about 3,000 people in its heyday—closed in 2007.

Since then, trying to figure out what to do with the huge brick structure has been a struggle.

After 15 years of waiting and wondering, city officials believe momentum is gaining to revitalize about four acres of ground space at the old Downtown Hoover building.

Patrick De Orio, the city's director of administration, said he has renewed hope because of ongoing conversations between North Canton leaders, the owners of the building and the North Canton School District.

De Orio said the current idea being floated includes creating space for 223 apartments, along with retail and restaurants. He added there could be a plan before city council before the end of the year.

"There's a lot going on behind the scenes, a lot of discussions, negotiations. I'd say we're further along than at any time we've ever been in the history of this project," De Orio said.

De Orio said some in the community are reluctant to believe anything will happen because of several "false starts" regarding redevelopment of the property.

"The residents want to believe that this is happening and they're so excited about it, but they've had a lot of false starts," he said.

During a news conference in 2008, developer Stuart Lichter spoke about the economic changes that appeared to be on the way. Renderings were also displayed showing potential retail, office and factory space.

"Right now, I'm confident to say it's not a question if we're going to succeed, It's just a question of how quickly we're going to succeed, Lichter said at the news conference.

De Orio said that over time it seemed like the project was reshuffled on the priority list and there were also some environmental concerns.

However, De Orio believes some of those concerns have been addressed after the owners put in a vapor mitigation system.

Despite setbacks over the years, De Orio stressed there have been several positive developments on the campus.

One end is used by several companies for office space.

At the other end, Diebold Nixdorf, maker of ATM's, has a manufacturing site and a new building is under construction that will house North American operations, including logistics and research and development.

But the largest, most prominent chunk of the one-time factory—the middle section—remains vacant, which bothers Gary Chapman.

He owns Pine Cone Gift Shoppe across the street from the old plant. He moved his business to the location seven years ago fully expecting new apartments and retail would provide a jolt to his business.

"A lot of people put their hopes and dreams that was going to take place and it just hasn't yet," Chapman said. "Knock on wood, we've been lucky to survive."

Chapman said he won't get his hopes up yet, but would be thrilled if the long-awaited Hoover building transformation finally occurs.

"If that opens, that would be amazing. If it doesn't open, I'm still responsible for my business," he said. "I guess I'm just tired of getting my hopes up."

