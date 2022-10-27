ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Alejandro Garnacho's Game In Numbers v FC Sheriff

By Ben Patterson
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OxSt_0ipFOHHw00

Alejandro Garnacho's game in numbers v FC Sheriff. You can check the youngster's stats from tonight's game.

Alejandro Garnacho made his first start for Manchester United in tonight's 3-0 win over FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. The youngster put on an impressive performance in tonight's win.

The youngster has made a few appearances of the bench for United in the last few months but he hasn't had the chance to show his qualities. He showed tonight what qualities he has to give.

The 18 year old started the game on the left wing for the first half but then moved over to the right side when Marcus Rashford was brought onto the pitch and the substitute managed to get a goal tonight.

IMAGO / Sportimage

United fans have stated that they would like to see the youngster start in Sunday's fixture vs West Ham due to his brilliant showing in tonight's win.

Speaking after the game BT Sports pundits have said that the youngster has given Erik Ten Hag something to think about when he picks his front three for Sunday's fixture.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Below you can find Garnacho's stats from tonight's fixture;

91% pass accuracy

65 touches

7 ground duels won

3 dribbles completed

1 key pass

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

F﻿ulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC

'﻿It's a tough challenge - but I'm not afraid'

A determined-looking Jurgen Klopp accepts Liverpool are "in a rough moment", but insisted the Reds will be working "more than 100% if possible" to fix the issues they are facing. Klopp's side entertain Serie A leaders Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday after a shock home Premier League defeat by Leeds...
BBC

M﻿an Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton

Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
SB Nation

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
BBC

Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars

You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Champions League reaches group-stage finale

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would love to have the opportunity to rest his key players after a grueling run of matches that has stretched his injury-hit squad. Klopp won't be doing it against Napoli, however. Not with top spot in the group still up for grabs — and not with Napoli “maybe the in-form team in Europe at the moment,” according to Klopp. “This is not a game for massive rotation,” said Klopp, whose team has lost back-to-back games in the English Premier League but has won four in a row in the Champions League to qualify for the last 16. Napoli, which has a club-record 13 straight wins across all competitions, is looking to complete a perfect group stage of six straight victories and will clinch top spot in the group if it avoids defeat at Liverpool by four goals or more. Rangers is looking to claim a first point in the group when Ajax visits in the other game. Ajax will finish third, and therefore drop into the Europa League knockout-round playoffs, by avoiding defeat by five goals or more.
FOX Sports

Teenager Volpato helps Roma snatch 3-1 win at 10-man Verona

Teenage substitute Cristian Volpato scored one and set up another as Roma snatched a 3-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Monday. Volpato put his side ahead with two minutes remaining and set up Stephan El Shaarawy in stoppage time as Roma leapfrogged city rival Lazio into fourth place, ahead of the capital derby next week.
ESPN

Jude Bellingham nets winner as Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt

England international Jude Bellingham scored his third league goal of the season to give Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday that lifted them into the top three of the Bundesliga. Bellingham, who had a quiet first half, fired Dortmund back in front in the 52nd minute...
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy