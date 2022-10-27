ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ring Magazine

Hector Valdez Jr. beats Max Ornelas by split decision to remain undefeated

SAN DIEGO — In a clash of unbeaten junior featherweight prospects, Hector Valdez Jr. defeated Max Ornelas by split decision Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena on the Joseph Diaz-William Zepeda undercard. One judge scored the bout 97-93 for Ornelas, while the other two judges scored the bout 97-93...
The Ring Magazine

Arely Mucino wins IBF flyweight title with split-decision over Leonela Yudica

SAN DIEGO – Arely Mucino was not going to allow Leonela Yudica or a hematoma get in the way of capturing a world title belt. Mucino (32-3-2, 11 knockouts) won a hard-fought split-decision over Leonela Yudica on Saturday before a partisan crowd at the Pechanga Arena. One judge scored...
The Ring Magazine

Ireland next for Katie Taylor after wide win over Karen Carabajal

Katie Taylor returned to the ring eight months after taking women’s boxing to new levels in Madison Square Garden, New York, when she scored a historic hard-fought win over Amanda Serrano. At a raucous Wembley Arena, Taylor defeated Argentine underdog Karen Carabajal by scores of 100-91, 99-91 and 98-92...
The Ring Magazine

Junto Nakatani aims to leave 115-pound calling card with KO of Francisco Rodriguez

Former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani will step up to junior bantamweight next Tuesday against Francisco Rodriguez Jr. in a scheduled 10-round contest. It will take place on the undercard of Hiroto Kyoguchi-Kenshiro Teraji at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Nakatani, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring...
The Ring Magazine

Jake Paul remains unbeaten with close decision over Anderson Silva

Jake Paul scored a final-round knockdown that helped him secure an eight-round decision over MMA legend Anderson Silva on Saturday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, California. Paul (6-0, 5 KOs) won the cruiserweight bout by scores of 77-74 and 78-73 (twice). However, the content creator-turned-prize fighter had his...
