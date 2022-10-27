Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Great News! Duluth’s 21st Avenue East In Duluth To Reopen Friday
Is it just me or has this summer had more road construction going on than normal? I tell you what at the risk of sounding like some horrible complainer it literally seemed like I was running into a road closed and detour signs everywhere I went this summer and fall.
What Will The Reconstruction Of Central Entrance In Duluth Look Like? MNDOT Shares Plans
It's one of the busiest traffic corridors in Duluth besides I-35. Central Entrance (a part of Highway 194) is a vital link that connects the downtown area to everything that goes on "over the hill" - from the mall area to Hermantown and beyond. It's also going to look a...
Lane Closures For I-35 Northbound In Duluth, October 31
A daytime task list tied to the Twin Ports Interchange Project will close one of the lanes along I-35 on Monday, October 31. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a necessary lane closure for the right hand lane on the northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange (Can of Worms) area. Drivers will encounter the lane closure from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
Updated Halloween Forecast Doesn’t Look Too Scary For Duluth – Superior Area
Anyone who has have lived in the Northland for awhile knows that the weather on Halloween can vary drastically from year to year. Of course, the extreme example would be the 1991 Halloween blizzard that dropped nearly 37 inches of snow in the area. However, it's usually a matter of...
You’re Getting Old If You Remember The 1991 Halloween Blizzard
I was talking with my co-host Lauren this morning about how it's the time of year when we see the "Do You Remember The Halloween Blizzard of 91? posts." It's then usually followed by a bunch of snow apocalypse pictures of cars being stuck in feet of snow. There were houses where they were literally snowed in. It was the biggest snowstorm of most people's lives and it was a shock when it happened. What was an even bigger shock to me was realizing that she wasn't even born when it happened.
Popular Duluth Bar & Grill Looking For Help Identifying Suspects
A restaurant in Duluth is looking for help from the community to identify two individuals who allegedly stole from the business. The Cast Iron Bar & Grill located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Highway posted several photos to their Facebook page asking if anyone could identify the individuals. These people allegedly stole three kegs from the restaurant.
Duluth Recognized As A National Leader In Greenspace + Park Plans
Living in the Northland, it's easy to take the beauty and outdoor opportunities that surround us for granted. But, maybe we shouldn't. The City of Duluth is being honored for its role in providing those outdoor recreational opportunities and conservation with a state award that's tied to its role on the national scale.
Community Trick-Or-Treating Event Is Saturday In Carlton, Minnesota
It'll be a full weekend of Halloween fun across the Northland and the place to be Saturday afternoon is in Carlton for a fun family event!. The Downtown Carlton Trick-Or-Treat is a great reason to get the kids dressed up to get candy and to check out the entries in the citywide scarecrow contest. The winner of that contest gets $100.
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards
The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
Developing: Other Car In Senator Janet Bewley Fatal Accident Was Going 100 MPH At Time Of Impact
New developments in the two-time fatal car accident that Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in: The driver of the other car was traveling at 100 mph at the moment of impact. That's the latest gleaned from just-released police documents based off of the preliminary investigation of the incident that occured on July 22 on US Highway 2 in Ashland.
Family Fun! City Hall-oween Returns to Duluth’s City Hall
The City of Duluth has added another Halloween event to put on your family calendar this year and it's one that had barely begun before the pandemic forced them to put it on hold. According to the City, City Hall-oween was started in 2019 as a way to welcome City...
Bacon, Bloodies And Bands Event Coming To Duluth’s DECC In November
It is time to get ready for lots of holiday festivities with family and friends and the DECC is kicking off an event for fans of a bloody mary, bacon, and live bands, a true triple threat of fun for everyone 21+. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will open its Harbor Side Ballroom for a night to remember!
wpr.org
Records show woman killed in crash involving Wisconsin lawmaker was driving 100 mph
A Pennsylvania woman killed in a crash involving State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving at 100 mph just before the collision, according to records obtained by the Ashland Daily Press. The paper reported records from the Wisconsin State Patrol show Alyssa Ortman, 27, was driving 55 mph over...
Essentia Health Duluth Shares Helpful Halloween Safety Tips For Northland Families
Halloween season can be a very fun time of the year for Northland families, with a wide variety of things to do across the area. However, safety needs to be priority throughout the season and especially while trick-or-treating on the big day. It's great that for the first time since...
Duluth Police Update E-Reporting System To Provide Better Use Of Services
No one wants to call the police. But if the need arises, you shouldn't hesitate to reach out for help. However, some call reports aren't necessarily always an emergency; some calls don't always require an immediate response that brings officers to the scene. The "best use" of resources is important...
WDIO-TV
New details from Sen. Bewley car crash
The Wisconsin police department have released new details from the deadly July crash involving Sen. Bewley. The Ashland daily press is reporting that the woman killed when her car collided with another driven by state Sen. Janet Bewley in July was traveling at 100 mph immediately before the crash. the Ashland daily press acquired documents that show police also found a vape pen loaded with delta8, a substance related to marijuana, in the car driven by Alyssa Ortman.
Duluth Invites Earned Sick Time Violation Reports From Employees
It's the law and the City of Duluth wants your help with turning in employers who violate the regulation. Duluth requires all employers who have five or more employees to provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST). The requirement was signed into law by the city council on July 19, 2021; that's what the the council passed amendments to the Duluth City Code Chapter 29E. Those amendments contained the following requirements:
St. Luke’s Opens New Medical Spa Facility In Duluth, Offering Skin Care + Makeup
Sometimes to feel your best you need to look your best. That's the impetus behind a new medical spa facility that St. Luke's recently opened in Duluth. Officials with St. Luke's recently cut the ribbon on their Rejuvenation Center - a medical spa - that's part of the $140,000 remodel the health care organization recently completed at their Medical Office Pavilion on First Street. The facility offers a convenient location that provides free parking - making it easy to drop in for services or to purchase products.
B105
Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0