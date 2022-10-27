Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Local Hospitals Over Capacity, Beds Line the Hallway of Emergency Rooms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC has been reporting on hospital overcrowding in our region for months but the issue has become worse as we deal with a surge of Flu, COVID and RSV cases in addition to a shrinking number of nursing home beds in our community. Jacqui Burke has...
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit council members meeting to discuss censuring council member
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A meeting is set for Tuesday to discuss censuring Irondequoit Council Member Atrina Freeman. According to the censure notice, the town board was made aware of certain actions taken by Freeman it says are “antagonistic.” It also claims she frequently addressed town employees in a demeaning and accusatory manner.
WHEC TV-10
Local middle schoolers present public forum on Rochester’s need for trees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester middle school students at East Lower School decided to address inequity in the urban forest. As part of the Science STARS (Students Tackling Authentic & Relevant Science) afterschool club this fall, these young scientists studied urban reforestation, hoping to improve tree cover and help heal Rochester from the tree disparities that have existed for decades. The club is led by graduate students working to become science teachers at the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education.
WHEC TV-10
RPD Internal Investigation: Investigator Involved in EMT Arrest at Strong Hospital Violated Regulations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Investigator seen on camera pushing an EMT up against the registration desk inside Strong Hospital and cuffing her while she had a patient on the stretcher, has been found to have violated at least one of the Rochester Police Department Rules and Regulations.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s average gas price increases for the first time in months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price rose by 9 cents this week after falling for at least two months straight. The average price in Rochester on Monday was $3.79, according to AAA. That makes Rochester’s prices more expensive than the national average by 3 cents. Last week, Rochester was cheaper than the national average by 10 cents.
WHEC TV-10
Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together. We saw an interesting photo posted on Facebook. It shows former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren smiling in a picture with La’Ron Singletary, the man she fired as Rochester police chief in 2020. Singletary is now the republican candidate for congress.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
WHEC TV-10
RPO closes out Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with free concert
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra closed out the City’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with a concert at Church of Love Faith Center, followed by a performance by the Bach Children’s Chorus. The event was free and open to the public. This special concert capped off two...
WHEC TV-10
More than 20,000 free books given to City families and educators
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A national campaign called “Reading Opens The World” handed out 20,000 free books in Rochester Saturday afternoon. Books were stacked on tables inside Abraham Lincoln School No. 22. The campaign is fronted by the American Federation of Teachers. Stories of all types, were in...
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo hosts Halloween weekend Fall Fest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the entire month of October, Seneca Park Zoo celebrated their first-ever Fall Fest. The zoo featured apples, pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales, along with fall decorations, special seasonal treats, and themed weekends. Halloween weekend included a costume parade, and guests could vote for their favorite scarecrow.
WHEC TV-10
Refugee Advocacy organization endorses La’Ron Singletary for Congress
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Republican candidate La’Ron Singletary held a campaign event over the weekend to engage voters. At the event, he received an endorsement from the Rochester refugee Political Advocacy and Engagement group. It was the first time that organization has endorsed a political candidate. “This is so...
WHEC TV-10
FD investigating fire that destroyed home and took the lives of two cats on Wickwine Lane
Update: At about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday multiple agencies were dispatched to a house on fire on Wickwine Lane. Since it was a clear day, the smoke was visible from a good portion of of the south side of the county. Units were on the scene in less than five minutes, and a single family home was involved. Due to the heavy volume of fire, the fire was knocked down from the outside. Over 40 firefighters were on the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County
NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
WHEC TV-10
Families felt safe, trick-or-treating at “Halloween at the Market”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With surging violence in the city, a safe space to trick-or-treat was the goal for the Public Market. “Halloween at the Market” was the place to be Sunday night. Thousands of people dressed up in their costumes to have some fun and hunt for treats in a safe environment.
WHEC TV-10
No one injured in overnight house fire on Skuse Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire on Skuse Street in the city. It happened in a two-story, single family home. Fire crews arrived in four minutes and saw flames coming from the front of the home. Crews had to force their way in through the front door, and they did not find anyone inside the home.
WHEC TV-10
Lifespan receives American Rescue Plan funding to help older adults
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Money from the American Rescue Plan will go toward helping seniors in our community. $800,000 has been awarded to Lifespan of Greater Rochester. It provides services and support for older adults and enhances their access to health care. Lifespan’s proposal is one of almost 40 projects selected as...
WHEC TV-10
Newark woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend multiple times
NEWARK, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Newark woman following an investigation into a domestic incident that happened on West Miller Street in the Village of Newark. Deputies arrested Casey A. McCabe, age 29, of Mobile Drive in Newark for assault, and...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Mild fall weather
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After another beautiful day, clouds will move in this evening and that will keep our temperature a bit milder overnight with lows dipping down to near 40°. Halloween will feature more clouds and isolated spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. It will not be...
WHEC TV-10
Two men arrested on weapons charges after State Police pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday, New York State Troopers in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Hollenbeck Street in the city of Rochester. The driver didn’t pull over and attempted to flee. Troopers followed the car, and saw a handgun being thrown from...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Some showers to start the week with warm and dry weather later
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy Halloween! It’s not too bad this year for the trick-or-treaters with pleasant temperatures and just a few showers but no rainout for Monday night. The best chance for showers will be early with a drying trend after 6 p.m. We will see light winds and temperatures near 60 between 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday night.
