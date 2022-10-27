ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs make roster moves ahead of Thursday night's game vs. Ravens

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit just hours before they kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens.

Safety Nolan Turner has been signed from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster, while cornerback Don Gardner and linebacker J.J. Russell have been elevated from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game.

All three are rookie free agents who went undrafted this year, and will provide much-needed depth on defense and special teams for the banged-up Bucs.

