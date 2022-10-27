Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
NKU sports round-up: Norse volleyball owns second place in Horizon standings
The Northern Kentucky University volleyball team took sole control of second place in the Horizon League standings with the first road sweep in Wisconsin since joining the conference. The Norse (13-11) are 11-2 in Horizon League action and only trail Wright State’s unblemished 13-0 mark. NKU has eight straight wins....
linknky.com
Park Hills foresees need for traffic help amid backup after I-75 shutdown
Park Hills City Council held a discussion on traffic at their caucus meeting last week, with the mayor and council members still reeling from the amount of gridlocked traffic in their city as a result of a fatal accident on Interstate 75 in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Before...
linknky.com
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for 10/24 – 10/30
It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
7 Best Midwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
As you get ready to retire and look to spend your golden years somewhere that your cost of living will match your fixed income, look to the Midwest. States like Kansas, Ohio and North Dakota have a...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky’s Trick-or-Treat weather forecasts
It’s officially spooky time and the weather is setting a gloomy tone. Although it is cloudy and generally wet outside, it looks like the Northern Kentucky area may stay dry during trick-or-treating hours. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon...
linknky.com
Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
linknky.com
Check out Trick-or-Treat times for your neighborhood
It’s a rainy, gloomy day, but that won’t stop all the goblins and monsters who have a hankering for some candy tonight. While Trick-or-Treat times have become relatively uniform, we still wanted to gather the times for Northern Kentucky neighborhoods so you can double check before you head out with the kiddos (and perhaps some wine in your Yeti?) tonight.
linknky.com
How sweet it is: Nancy Aichholz bakes up her next act with That’s So Sweet!
Add one part gourmet cookie shop with a loyal fanbase, add a dash of famous artisan cakes, mix in one tough cookie of a female entrepreneur, and you get gourmet cookie and cake shop That’s So Sweet! Sweet Treats & Gifts. Having recently exited her role as CEO of...
linknky.com
Friday NKY football round-up: Simon Kenton gives Woodford first loss; Brossart rolls again
The final week of regular season football in Northern Kentucky is in the books. The playoffs are up next. Here is how it all played out on Friday night:. For our game story from Covington Catholic’s win over Ryle, click here. For our game story of Beechwood’s win over...
WLWT 5
Despite being required in Kentucky, why doesn't Bellevue Independent Schools have school resource officers?
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Months after a Kentucky state mandate went into effect requiring a student resource officer in every public school building, local school districts are still struggling to fill positions. A recent report revealed more than half of Kentucky public schools do not have a student resource officer...
linknky.com
Photos: Taylor Mill Fall Fest
Centerpoint church in Taylor Mill held a Fall Fest at Pride Park Saturday afternoon. The celebration was the first in Pride Park for the church, but city officials said that people were present, ready for the party to start at 10:30 a.m., a half hour before the festival’s designated start time.
linknky.com
NKY dominates state cross country: Beechwood girls, St. Henry & Conner boys win titles
The second day of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state cross country state championships saw Northern Kentucky teams and individual runners venture to the Bourbon County Cross Country course and bring home championships. The Beechwood Tigers won the Class 1A girls race bringing home the school’s first state championship...
Fox 19
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week, Oct. 17 – Oct. 23: St. Henry boys & girls cross country
Our LINK nky Team of the Week for Oct. 17 – 23 is the St. Henry boys and girls cross country team. In our closest-ever weekly poll, the Crusaders grabbed just a tick over 50% of the vote. The St. Henry boys were nominated after winning a regional title,...
linknky.com
Beechwood closes out regular season beating NewCath, 26-9
The former district rivals entered the game at Covington Catholic’s Wooten Field with impressive 8-1 records and looking to enter the playoffs on a high note. They both ran variations of the ground-and-pound spread offenses looking to take time off the clock. The Beechwood Tigers ran it better than the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds, outgaining them, 323-136 in total offense including a 164-65 advantage on the ground on their way to a 26-9 victory.
linknky.com
Covington woman charged with murder in deadly wrong-way crash on I-75
23-year-old Covington resident Kearies Simpson has been charged with murder in connection to the I-75 wrong-way crash that killed a woman on Oct. 23, per Covington police. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills was traveling the correct way on the interstate when a car driving the wrong way hit her head on, according to Covington police. She was the only passenger in her vehicle.
Comments / 0