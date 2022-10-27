ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

linknky.com

LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for 10/24 – 10/30

It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky’s Trick-or-Treat weather forecasts

It’s officially spooky time and the weather is setting a gloomy tone. Although it is cloudy and generally wet outside, it looks like the Northern Kentucky area may stay dry during trick-or-treating hours. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Check out Trick-or-Treat times for your neighborhood

It’s a rainy, gloomy day, but that won’t stop all the goblins and monsters who have a hankering for some candy tonight. While Trick-or-Treat times have become relatively uniform, we still wanted to gather the times for Northern Kentucky neighborhoods so you can double check before you head out with the kiddos (and perhaps some wine in your Yeti?) tonight.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Photos: Taylor Mill Fall Fest

Centerpoint church in Taylor Mill held a Fall Fest at Pride Park Saturday afternoon. The celebration was the first in Pride Park for the church, but city officials said that people were present, ready for the party to start at 10:30 a.m., a half hour before the festival’s designated start time.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
Fox 19

Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Beechwood closes out regular season beating NewCath, 26-9

The former district rivals entered the game at Covington Catholic’s Wooten Field with impressive 8-1 records and looking to enter the playoffs on a high note. They both ran variations of the ground-and-pound spread offenses looking to take time off the clock. The Beechwood Tigers ran it better than the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds, outgaining them, 323-136 in total offense including a 164-65 advantage on the ground on their way to a 26-9 victory.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
linknky.com

Covington woman charged with murder in deadly wrong-way crash on I-75

23-year-old Covington resident Kearies Simpson has been charged with murder in connection to the I-75 wrong-way crash that killed a woman on Oct. 23, per Covington police. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills was traveling the correct way on the interstate when a car driving the wrong way hit her head on, according to Covington police. She was the only passenger in her vehicle.
COVINGTON, KY

