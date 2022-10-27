ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mercerme.com

Trenton Dems urge fellow voters to vote “no” on school board referendum

The Trenton Democratic Committee unanimously adopted a resolution on October 19 to oppose a public question that the outgoing city council has placed on the November ballot that would make the Trenton school board an elected body. “Trenton had a disastrous experiment with an elected school board in the 1970s...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Street team promotes community peace in Trenton

A new maternal health center announced for Trenton will also be home to the Trenton Restorative Street Team, a group focused on curbing violence in the community. The team, which was launched last April, is made up of people from the community who have been impacted by violence and street life in some way.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Sean Spiller, Montclair mayor, is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?

Lawsuit against township and manager over alleged bullying. Questions about unlawful health benefits, fire department promotions and ‘shift-trading’. Interrelated, snowballing local scandals in Montclair could be a serious political liability for the township’s mayor, an up-and-comer in the Democratic Party — and even a contender for governor in 2025.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
insidernj.com

Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame

During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
TRENTON, NJ
billypenn.com

Philadelphia mail ballots will be counted by a mix of workers and machines at a Roosevelt Boulevard facility

Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8, Philadelphia election workers are going to have a lot to do. They — and the machines they work with — will be focused on verifying, sorting, opening, flattening, and scanning tens of thousands of mail ballots returned by Philly voters at the city’s ballot processing facility along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Updates to risk rating in flood insurance program raise questions

Critics of FEMA's Risk Rating 2.0 say many people won’t be able to afford flood insurance. Doug Quinn barely survived Superstorm Sandy and his Toms River home was destroyed. Quinn, executive director of American Policyholder Association, had a quarter-million dollars in insurance. It took seven years for him to be paid in full and finally rebuild his home, but only after catching a break when another family sued their insurance company after learning they were being defrauded. The ensuing investigation also produced proof that Quinn’s insurance company knowingly withheld money that should have been paid out.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County advances road improvements in Burlington Township, Florence

Burlington County is advancing new transportation improvements to reduce congestion and guide truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods in Florence and Burlington Township. The Burlington County Commissioners voted on Oct. 26 to authorize contracts with CME Associates, McMahon Associates and Colliers Engineering for design, engineering and construction administration services related...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Will new center transform maternal health in Trenton?

Youth mentorship and violence prevention programs will also be provided. Leaders in Trenton are hoping to provide more access to maternal care by way of a new maternal health center at the Greater Mount Zion AME Church. Some $2 million in state funding will go toward helping the center provide various maternal health resources, including birthing services.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy