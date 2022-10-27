Critics of FEMA's Risk Rating 2.0 say many people won’t be able to afford flood insurance. Doug Quinn barely survived Superstorm Sandy and his Toms River home was destroyed. Quinn, executive director of American Policyholder Association, had a quarter-million dollars in insurance. It took seven years for him to be paid in full and finally rebuild his home, but only after catching a break when another family sued their insurance company after learning they were being defrauded. The ensuing investigation also produced proof that Quinn’s insurance company knowingly withheld money that should have been paid out.

