No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
mercerme.com
Trenton Dems urge fellow voters to vote “no” on school board referendum
The Trenton Democratic Committee unanimously adopted a resolution on October 19 to oppose a public question that the outgoing city council has placed on the November ballot that would make the Trenton school board an elected body. “Trenton had a disastrous experiment with an elected school board in the 1970s...
Street team promotes community peace in Trenton
A new maternal health center announced for Trenton will also be home to the Trenton Restorative Street Team, a group focused on curbing violence in the community. The team, which was launched last April, is made up of people from the community who have been impacted by violence and street life in some way.
Sean Spiller, Montclair mayor, is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Lawsuit against township and manager over alleged bullying. Questions about unlawful health benefits, fire department promotions and ‘shift-trading’. Interrelated, snowballing local scandals in Montclair could be a serious political liability for the township’s mayor, an up-and-comer in the Democratic Party — and even a contender for governor in 2025.
Vote for Republican, says this NJ city’s Democratic council president
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Board of Commissioners in the 1st District. Tibbitt’s announcement came live on the air on Monday,...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
insidernj.com
Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame
During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
billypenn.com
Philadelphia mail ballots will be counted by a mix of workers and machines at a Roosevelt Boulevard facility
Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8, Philadelphia election workers are going to have a lot to do. They — and the machines they work with — will be focused on verifying, sorting, opening, flattening, and scanning tens of thousands of mail ballots returned by Philly voters at the city’s ballot processing facility along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
There is a way to solve Philadelphia’s crime problem | Opinion
The headlines tell the story. “300 people have been killed in Philly homicides already this year” (Philadelphia Inquirer, July 19, 2022); “Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone in Philadelphia” (NBC News, July 8, 2022); “Pittsburgh hit with surge in deadly shootings in 2022.
Teens in Philadelphia's overcrowded juvenile justice system tell of terror on the inside
Chaotic conditions in Philadelphia’s juvenile justice system came into public view earlier this month. For Quasir Easley, Daquan Carter and other young people held in detention, the experience can be truly terrifying.
Two Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Trenton
October 31, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—City of Trenton, Public Information Officer, Timothy J. Carroll told MidJersey.News that a double shooting…
Philly man admits to eluding, cocaine distribution in Atlantic City
A “persistent offender” admitted Wednesday to eluding police in Hammonton and conspiring to distribute cocaine in Atlantic City. Tyree Bey, 30, of Philadelphia, drove as fast as 124 miles per hour as he fled a motor vehicle stop Jan. 20, 2018, on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton.
Updates to risk rating in flood insurance program raise questions
Critics of FEMA's Risk Rating 2.0 say many people won’t be able to afford flood insurance. Doug Quinn barely survived Superstorm Sandy and his Toms River home was destroyed. Quinn, executive director of American Policyholder Association, had a quarter-million dollars in insurance. It took seven years for him to be paid in full and finally rebuild his home, but only after catching a break when another family sued their insurance company after learning they were being defrauded. The ensuing investigation also produced proof that Quinn’s insurance company knowingly withheld money that should have been paid out.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County advances road improvements in Burlington Township, Florence
Burlington County is advancing new transportation improvements to reduce congestion and guide truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods in Florence and Burlington Township. The Burlington County Commissioners voted on Oct. 26 to authorize contracts with CME Associates, McMahon Associates and Colliers Engineering for design, engineering and construction administration services related...
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Residents displaced by partial apartment collapse abruptly told to vacate temporary housing, city says
Residents of Lindley Towers in Logan were displaced last month after a partial collapse and have been temporarily living in hotels, but now there’s another obstacle in their way.
Will new center transform maternal health in Trenton?
Youth mentorship and violence prevention programs will also be provided. Leaders in Trenton are hoping to provide more access to maternal care by way of a new maternal health center at the Greater Mount Zion AME Church. Some $2 million in state funding will go toward helping the center provide various maternal health resources, including birthing services.
