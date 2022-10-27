Read full article on original website
Savannah police weekend operation leads to 45 arrests
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led an operation over the weekend that resulted in 45 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, and a stolen vehicle. Operation Total Focus ran from Saturday to Sunday and focused on areas that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues, according to SPD. The dept. added that this is the fourth two-day Total Focus operation since August.
Former soldier pleads guilty to fatally stabbing fellow Fort Stewart soldier in barracks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former U.S. Army sergeant has admitted he fatally stabbed a former fellow soldier whose body was found in a Fort Stewart barracks room in June 2020. According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes, Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, plead guilty to premeditated murder of […]
Police arrest 45, seize guns and drugs during weekend operation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police arrested 45 people and seized guns and drugs during a weekend operation. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said operation Total Focus ran takes aim at areas and factors that lead to criminal activity and safety issues in the Hostess City. This marked the fourth operation of its kind since […]
Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police complete another two-day operation leading to dozens of arrests over the weekend. The operation took place this past Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. During it, officers made 20 felony arrests, 24 DUI arrests and a misdemeanor arrest. They also recovered seven guns...
Former Savannah officer had several use of force complaints before deadly June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sister of a man who was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer wishes more had been done about several prior use of force complaints involving the officer. On June 24, Saudi Lee was shot and killed by then SPD Officer Ernest Ferguson. Witnesses...
As search enters week 3 there’s still no sign of little Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the search enters its third week, there’s been no sign of little Quinton Simon. Federal agents and Chatham County Police Investigators were back in a nearby landfill on Monday. The 20-month-old little boy was last seen almost a month ago at his home in southwest Chatham County. Police told […]
Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
GSP: fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that left one person dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, two pedestrians were trying to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were both hit by a vehicle around 2:32 […]
4 indicted for deadly Port Wentworth shooting
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four men were indicted for a deadly shooting that happened in Port Wentworth in August. The shooting happened around 11:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24 died at the scene. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police […]
Community members vouch for character of youth advocate accused of rape
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Arrested on July 27, for an alleged rape of a girl younger than 16, that court documents say happened three days earlier, Opollo Johnson wasn’t charged in Chatham County Superior Court until Oct. 5. He remains in jail awaiting arraignment and a bond hearing. Johnson’s Attorney, Michael Schwartz with New South […]
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
Port Wentworth worker accused of using city car to drop off drugs
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth employee is accused of taking his city car and using it to make drug drop-offs. Domonique Robinson was leaving the public works property with his car unauthorized when he was stopped, according to the incident report. Police searched the vehicle, which they say smelled of marijuana, and […]
Burke County football coach Eric Parker hospitalized after collapsing on field during game in Jesup
JESUP, Ga. — Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is in a Savannah hospital after collapsing on the field during a game Monday night. Parker collapsed early in Burke County's game against Wayne County in Jesup. Eyewitnesses tell WJCL 22 News that Parker was revived on the...
Quinton Simon's mother speaks after being named suspect in Savannah toddler's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child’s remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon...
BCSO seeks suspect in overnight shooting in Burton
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department (BCSO) is searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man late Tuesday night. On Oct. 25, at approximately 11:40 p.m., BCSO deputies were called to Enmarket gas station located in the 3000 block of Trask Parkway in Burton for a complaint of gunfire. Upon […]
SPD: 10 arrests made in 3-day targeted operation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20. According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000. “Our […]
Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'
It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
Eight people from Georgia's Southern District charged in connection to COVID-19 fraud scheme
Eight more people in Georgia's Southern District are facing federal charges for participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Two of them have already pleaded guilty. Five of them are from our area, including two from Hinesville, two from Savannah, and one from Fort Stewart. The eight defendants are accused of...
Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
PHOTOS: Inaugural Forsyth Park Costume Crawl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The first ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl was held Sunday, October 30.Click here for more information.
