ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Savannah police weekend operation leads to 45 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led an operation over the weekend that resulted in 45 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, and a stolen vehicle. Operation Total Focus ran from Saturday to Sunday and focused on areas that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues, according to SPD. The dept. added that this is the fourth two-day Total Focus operation since August.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 45, seize guns and drugs during weekend operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police arrested 45 people and seized guns and drugs during a weekend operation. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said operation Total Focus ran takes aim at areas and factors that lead to criminal activity and safety issues in the Hostess City. This marked the fourth operation of its kind since […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police complete another two-day operation leading to dozens of arrests over the weekend. The operation took place this past Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. During it, officers made 20 felony arrests, 24 DUI arrests and a misdemeanor arrest. They also recovered seven guns...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

GSP: fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that left one person dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, two pedestrians were trying to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were both hit by a vehicle around 2:32 […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

4 indicted for deadly Port Wentworth shooting

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four men were indicted for a deadly shooting that happened in Port Wentworth in August. The shooting happened around 11:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24 died at the scene. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

BCSO seeks suspect in overnight shooting in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department (BCSO) is searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man late Tuesday night. On Oct. 25, at approximately 11:40 p.m., BCSO deputies were called to Enmarket gas station located in the 3000 block of Trask Parkway in Burton for a complaint of gunfire. Upon […]
BURTON, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD: 10 arrests made in 3-day targeted operation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20. According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000. “Our […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'

It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy