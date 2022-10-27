Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
740thefan.com
Fargo Police investigate body found in Red River near downtown
FARGO – Fargo Police are investigating a body found in the Red River. Emergency crews responded to the report of a body near the railroad bridge, just north of Main Avenue around 11:15 Sunday morning. Police have not identified the person but say it is a male. The investigation...
740thefan.com
Man found in Red River identified
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
740thefan.com
Richland County two-vehicle crash kills motorcyclist from Breckenridge
WYNDMERE, N.D. (KFGO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 on Saturday around 2:08 p.m. The SUV was traveling eastbound on Hwy 13 and slowed to turn left onto Hwy 18 northbound. The...
740thefan.com
Man found dead as grass fire spreads across 2 farmsteads
WILKIN CO., Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man was found dead while crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon in Wilkin County. He lived at one of the farmsteads that was engulfed in flames. His body was taken for an autopsy and his identity is being withheld until relatives are notified.
