WILKIN CO., Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man was found dead while crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon in Wilkin County. He lived at one of the farmsteads that was engulfed in flames. His body was taken for an autopsy and his identity is being withheld until relatives are notified.

WILKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO