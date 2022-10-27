Read full article on original website
Could Oregon's congressional delegation be equally split betweens D's and R's?
PORTLAND, Ore. — For decades, Oregon's balance of power in Congress has been dominated by Democrats. But Republicans in Oregon appear to be feeling more confident than ever before that they could even the playing field. "It's been about 50 years since Oregon had a semblance of a split...
Some not automatically registered to vote in Oregon because of software error
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Secretary of State’s office says that on Friday the Elections Division discovered a software error, which, it says, had failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds to vote. It says this means more than 7,700 eligible voters in Oregon were not able to...
2022 fire season burns fewer acres than recent years, Washington fire officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the weather finally matching up to the calendar, fire restrictions have dropped for almost all districts in Oregon and Washington. The number of acres burned this year in the pacific northwest is significantly lower than in recent fire seasons. KATU News spoke with the Washington...
