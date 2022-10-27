Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Low meal frequency is suggested to decrease Alzheimer’s disease risk
In a recent study published in iScience, researchers evaluated the associations between low meal frequency (LMF) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Accumulating evidence suggests an association between food intake and the risk of AD and associated cognitive decline. Some reports indicate that dietary restriction, intermittent fasting, or caloric restriction may protect against age-associated neurodegeneration or AD. Several studies with animal models have demonstrated that LMF enhances resistance to excitotoxic injury and decreases memory/learning deficits.
Black Americans Face Disparities in Heart Failure Treatment
Black adults with end-stage heart failure were administered life-altering therapies about half as often as white adults, according to a study published in Circulation: Heart Failure. Of the 377 patients receiving treatment at an advanced heart failure center, researchers found that 11 of 100 Black adults (11%) and 62 of...
Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say
Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
studyfinds.org
1 in 10 older Americans are living with dementia, study reveals
NEW YORK — It’s common, even expected, for older adults to deal with some level of forgetfulness as they grow older. However, researchers from Columbia University report that a troublingly high percentage of older Americans have full-fledged dementia. This project, the first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment...
Suicide risk ‘almost seven times higher’ after dementia diagnosis
The risk of someone taking their own life is almost seven times higher after diagnosis of young onset dementia, a new study suggests.Researchers say their findings indicate clinics should target suicide risk assessment to patients who are diagnosed with the condition before the age of 65.Early recognition and a timely accurate diagnosis of dementia, combined with specialist support, are important factors in reducing the distress caused by a young onset diagnosis, they add.Queen Mary University of London and University of Nottingham scientists looked at medical records of some 594,674 people from 2001 to 2019 to determine if there was a link...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
msn.com
Scientists find common diabetes drug could reduce risk of Alzheimer’s
A common medicine used in the treatment of diabetes can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by almost a fifth, according to a new study. Research published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care journal found that thiazolidinediones, commonly known as TZDs, can increase oxygen supply to the brain.
MedCity News
Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?
Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
MedicalXpress
Combination of poor gait and weak hand grip could be early indicators of dementia
Walking speed and grip strength could be early indicators of dementia before the onset of noticeable symptoms, a Monash University study reveals. Researchers found slow walking speed combined with weak hand grip was a stronger predictor of cognitive decline and dementia in older adults than either measure alone. The study...
Taking your blood pressure meds may reduce risk of dementia
CNN — Knowing you have higher than normal blood pressure — and taking medications daily to treat it — may be one key to avoiding dementia in later life, a new study found. Scientists already know that having high blood pressure, particularly between ages 40 and 65,...
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
labroots.com
Why is the Risk of Alzheimer's Higher in Women?
Women tend to get Alzheimer's disease at a significantly higher rate than men; in the US, about two-thirds of people with the neurodegenerative disorder are women. Why that happens has been unclear. Women tend to live longer lives than men, which could be one explanation. However, women do not get non-Alzheimer's dementia at higher rates than men. There are some other theories too. For example, women also get autoimmune diseases more often than men, which may causing more aberrant plaques to form in the female brain. Genetic factors may also be involved.
scitechdaily.com
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
Medical News Today
Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?
Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A phase 3 clinical trial...
Keeping Blood Pressure in Check Could Cut Your Odds for Dementia
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Controlling high blood pressure in older adults may be one of the "best bets" for reducing the risk of developing dementia, Australian researchers report. "Given population aging and the substantial costs of caring for people with dementia, even a small reduction could have...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Fairfield Sun Times
Untreated Depression May Increase Later Dementia Risk
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Symptomatic depression is associated with a 51 percent increased risk of dementia, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in Biological Psychiatry. Liu Yang, M.D., from Fudan University in Shanghai, and colleagues examined associations between courses of depression, depression treatment, and the...
Identifying Dementia Nearly a Decade Prior to Diagnosis, According to New Study
A new Cambridge study discusses warning signs and early treatment options. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein on the part of the author.
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
Real Health
