Women tend to get Alzheimer's disease at a significantly higher rate than men; in the US, about two-thirds of people with the neurodegenerative disorder are women. Why that happens has been unclear. Women tend to live longer lives than men, which could be one explanation. However, women do not get non-Alzheimer's dementia at higher rates than men. There are some other theories too. For example, women also get autoimmune diseases more often than men, which may causing more aberrant plaques to form in the female brain. Genetic factors may also be involved.

7 DAYS AGO