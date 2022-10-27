Watt’s extra work during rehab may open door for quicker return

There’s no way that TJ Watt could play Sunday in Philadelphia, right? Well... let’s not rule anything out just yet.

Watt, the Steelers’ star outside linebacker who is recovering from multiple injuries, did go through some stages of practice for a second straight day, it was confirmed to 93.7 The Fan through multiple players.

“It’s awesome, a great feeling having him back,” fellow outside linebacker Alex Highsmith said. “He’s been working his butt off to get back. I’m excited to have him back. I know a lot of people are. It’s going to be good to have him back.”

Out since a partial pectoral tear in Week 1 and then reported knee surgery a couple of weeks later, Watt does seem to be getting close. He still remains on injured reserve, and has not been activate by the team yet.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh did welcome the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year back to practice officially, opening a 21-day window to be activated, or else he will not be able to play this season.

“It’s another piece of the puzzle that we’re excited to have back,” defensive lineman Chris Wormley said. “A huge piece of the puzzle being his caliber of player. So we’re excited for him, and excited for him to get back whenever he’s ready.”

Given his progress this week, Watt playing this season — barring a setback — seems inevitable. But could he possibly suit up Sunday, as the Steelers take on the unbeaten Eagles?

"I don't know,” Highsmith said. “They're working him back. We'll see. I know that's something the trainers are taking about with him. I’m just excited to see how much he’s progressed and gotten back to himself. We’re excited to see him, when he does return.”

“That’s up to Mike (Tomlin) and him, and how he’s feeling,” Wormley added. “But it’s exciting to see him out there and get some reps today.”

Highsmith was asked if he was surprised to see Watt working getting reps with the first team defense during Thursday’s practice.

“Oh, nah, nah,” he said. “He’s one of those guys, when he’s ready, he’ll be ready. Yes, he’s working his way back. But when he comes back, he’s going to be ready to go. He’s not a guy who you need to work back, with limited reps. When he’s ready to go, he’ll be full go.”

“Even though he hasn’t been playing, he’s been working. Weight room, running on the side at practice. People are going to see that he’s been working, when he gets back.”

The Steelers are 1-9 without Watt in the lineup during his pro career. The defense forced seven sacks and five turnovers in their opener, in which he played. That unit, without Watt, has just eight sacks and five turnovers in the six games since his departure.

So the Steelers, as well as Watt, will be more than ready to see him put on a game uniform, whenever that time may come.

“He’s a guy that loves football so much,” Highsmith said. “I know these last few weeks have hurt him, to not be in there. I know he’s itching to get back. Seeing him in practice today was awesome.”