Burnsville, NC

Second Debris Removal Project For The Cane River

Yancey County Commissioners are pleased that Yancey County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $271,324.00 of the Stream Rehabilitation Assistance Program (StRAP) funding through the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. These funds will be used to go back over 60,000 linear feet of the Cane River that was damaged by Hurricane Fred. This work will be done all in the Pensacola area of the Cane River.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Maude Hoyle

Maude Hoyle, age 91, of the Estatoe Community, went home to be with the Lord and gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at the home of her daughter. A native of Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Florence Willis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Millard Hoyle; two sons: Billy “Bo” Hoyle and Johnny Hoyle; her son-in-law, Butch Pittman and a great-granddaughter, Angelina Manuel.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 10/23 – 10/30/22

(Press Release from Mitchell Sheriff’s Dept. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Thomas Dewayne Phillips, 35 of Bakersville, NC. Deputy W. Hobson arrested Philips for misdemeanor simple assault. He was issued $1,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 11/30/2022. David John Bumsted, 60 of Bakersville, NC....
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 10/21 -10/31/22

David Alan Bruce, Cliffs of Ivy Drive Burnsville, NC. Was Arrested for Felony Possession Methamphetamine $10,000.00 Secured Bond. Was Arrested for Felony Exploit Disable Elder Trust, Exploit Disable Elder Capacity and Obtain Property False Pretense $20,000.00 Secured Bond. 15 Misdemeanor Arrest. Calls for Service: 428.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC

