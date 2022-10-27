ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

How voting patterns have changed since 2020, and how early voting is going in Georgia

By Miles Parks
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: 2nd Walker accuser on GMA; New AJC poll; Affirmative action case in Supreme Court

Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Claire Sanders, @SandersPolitics, senior lecturer of political science, Georgia College. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tammy Greer, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. The breakdown. 1. Second woman who claims Herschel Walker paid for abortion speaks...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Abrams and Kemp's final debate; Obama stumps in Georgia; Paul Pelosi attacked

Karen Owen, @ProfKarenOwen, political science professor, University of West Georgia. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Michael Thurmond, CEO, DeKalb County. Sam Olens, @samolens, former attorney general of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams debated for the final time on Sunday night.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

U2 singer Bono praises R.E.M. and Georgia in new memoir

U2 singer Bono's lyrics are autobiographical and often mystical reflections of his personal experiences. From the death of his mother in “I will Follow” to Ireland’s troubles in “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” debauchery and fame in “The Fly” and the unbridled joy of "Beautiful Day," the U2 frontman’s rhythmic stanzas tell the story of an angst-ridden Irish schoolboy who became a rockstar and globetrotting advocate for the alleviation of poverty, disease and injustice.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy