How voting patterns have changed since 2020, and how early voting is going in Georgia

Read full article on original website
Related
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Political Rewind: 2nd Walker accuser on GMA; New AJC poll; Affirmative action case in Supreme Court
Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Claire Sanders, @SandersPolitics, senior lecturer of political science, Georgia College. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tammy Greer, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. The breakdown. 1. Second woman who claims Herschel Walker paid for abortion speaks...
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in grand jury Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must testify before a grand jury in Georgia. He has been subpoenaed for questioning later this month about allegations that then President Donald Trump tried to interfere with Georgia's ballot count after the 2020 election. Graham filed an emergency request...
Judge won't dismiss election workers' suit against Giuliani
A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them...
This Georgia partnership identifies, encourages, supports students who disengaged during pandemic
LISTEN: The Georgia Department of Education is continuing a new statewide program designed to identify and support RURAL students who have disengaged from school during the COVID-19 pandemic. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge has more. A new statewide program, ENGAGE Georgia, is working to solve the issue of students who have...
Supreme Court's conservatives appear skeptical of affirmative action in admissions
Affirmative action in higher education was clearly was on life support at the Supreme Court on Monday. All six conservative justices indicated great skepticism about allowing race to be considered at all in college admissions. If the court's supermajority does what it sounded like it will do, it will end...
Medicaid and Medicare hotline workers strike over pay and working conditions
Hundreds of call center workers employed by a federal contractor for the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services walked off the job in Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky and Virginia today, demanding better pay and a less stressful workload. The workers, who answer about 15 calls per day each averaging about half...
What college admissions would look like if affirmative action is reversed
Stella Flores is associate professor of higher education and public policy at the University of Texas at Austin. She discusses the implications of reversing affirmative action in college admissions. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In a few months, we can expect a Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action and university admissions....
Political Rewind: Abrams and Kemp's final debate; Obama stumps in Georgia; Paul Pelosi attacked
Karen Owen, @ProfKarenOwen, political science professor, University of West Georgia. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Michael Thurmond, CEO, DeKalb County. Sam Olens, @samolens, former attorney general of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams debated for the final time on Sunday night.
U2 singer Bono praises R.E.M. and Georgia in new memoir
U2 singer Bono's lyrics are autobiographical and often mystical reflections of his personal experiences. From the death of his mother in “I will Follow” to Ireland’s troubles in “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” debauchery and fame in “The Fly” and the unbridled joy of "Beautiful Day," the U2 frontman’s rhythmic stanzas tell the story of an angst-ridden Irish schoolboy who became a rockstar and globetrotting advocate for the alleviation of poverty, disease and injustice.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0