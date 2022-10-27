Read full article on original website
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Roquan Smith Trade?
What Bears draft capital looks like after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated to pick just six times in the 2023 draft. After Ryan Poles’ blockbuster move to trade Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, the Bears are now up to nine selections next year.
Who Is Newly Acquired Chicago Bears Linebacker A.J Klein?
Who is newly acquired Bears linebacker A.J Klein? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. But, they also acquired linebacker A.J Klein in return for Smith?. Who is...
After Roquan Smith Traded by Bears, Here's Who Ryan Poles Could Deal Next
2 players Bears may trade next, after Roquan Smith deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Less than one week after pulling off the blockbuster trade to send Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, Ryan Poles did it again. On Monday, the Bears reportedly traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. This trade will be the biggest move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and there’s a good chance it will be the last, but Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham will be working diligently until the clock strikes 3 p.m. on Nov. 1. If the front office is able to work out one more last minute deal, it will likely be for one of these two players.
Bears Show Signs They're Building Legit Offense Around Justin Fields
Bears show signs they're building legit offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don’t look now, but is the Bears offense on its way to carrying the defense? For the second week in a row, the offense and Justin Fields took a step in the right direction and outpaced their season average in scoring. Coming into Week 8, the Bears had averaged 18 points per game. On Sunday they put up 29 points.
WATCH: Panthers Score Late Hail Mary Vs. Falcons, Lose in Overtime
WATCH: Panthers score late Hail Mary vs. Falcons, lose in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s just something about the Atlanta Falcons and 28. Up 34-28 against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) with 23 seconds left in regulation, the Falcons (4-4) allowed P.J. Walker and D.J. Moore to link up on a 62-yard Hail Mary to tie the game.
Ex-Bear Positive About Team's Outlook After Roquan Smith Trade
Ex-Bear positive about team outlook after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears shocked the world by trading All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker A.J Klein and a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, one ex-Bear,...
Odell Beckham Jr., 49ers Are ‘Intriguing Match,' Adam Schefter Speculates
Schefter speculates 49ers, OBJ are 'intriguing match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers acquired an All-Pro talent midseason in running back Christian McCaffrey, and the trade already is paying dividends. Could they add another?. During ESPN reporter Adam Schefter's weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Monday,...
Report: Chicago Bears Trade Linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens
Report: Bears trade Roquan Smith to the Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for a second and fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, first reported by Jay Glazer. The move comes one day before the NFL...
New XFL Teams and Logos Are Out Ahead of 2023 Season
New XFL teams and logos are out ahead of 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL season is in full swing, but more football is coming after the Super Bowl in February. The XFL has been revived for the third time after previous attempts at starting a...
NFL Twitter Reacts to the Bears Trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens
NFL Twitter reacts to the Bears trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A few months ago Roquan Smith requested a trade, and now the former Chicago Bears linebacker is on his way to a new home: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens agreed to...
2022 NFL Season: Week 8 Winners, Losers
2022 NFL Season: Week 8 winners, losers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL trade deadline has yet to pass, but the 49ers already look like its biggest winners. Christian McCaffrey proved why San Francisco unloaded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers with a unique three-touchdown performance...
Bears' Roquan Smith Trade Once Again Shows Ryan Poles Gets Rebuild Process
In trading Roquan, Poles once again shows he gets rebuild process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As it turns out, Sunday was a fitting end to linebacker Roquan Smith's time with the Bears. After the Bears were run over by the Cowboys 49-29 in Dallas, Smith sat at his locker taking the blame for what he deemed an "embarrassing" and "unacceptable" defensive performance that started with him.
A.J. Brown Hilariously Reacts to Drug Test Following Monster Game
A.J. Brown hilariously reacts to drug test following monster game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A.J. Brown is extremely good – perhaps too good in the eyes of the NFL. The standout wide receiver has been awesome for the Philadelphia Eagles this season and had a career day...
NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Cowboys
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 8 in the NFL saw the playoff picture start to round into form. Except in the mediocre NFC, where the haves and have-nots remained bunched together. After a massive beat down of the...
Here Are The Chicago Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Picks After the Roquan Smith Trade
The Chicago Bears are aggressively stockpiling salary cap space and draft picks as they work through a rebuilding process, and they struck again Monday, sending linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Smith, a first-round pick of the Bears in 2018, will now head to the AFC North-leading Ravens, hoping...
2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 9
NFL playoff picture: How postseason looks after Week 8 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL playoff picture is slowly starting to take shape. Now eight weeks into the 18-week regular season, the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders. The Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas...
Why Jerry Jones Could Be Fined for ‘Blind Referee' Halloween Costume
Why Jerry Jones could be fined for ‘blind referee’ Halloween costume originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jerry Jones could pay the price for his Halloween costume this year. The Dallas Cowboys owner went viral for dressing up as a “blind referee” over the weekend. A photo of...
When Do the 2022 NFL Playoffs Start? Team Predictions and Odds
When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As we reach the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL regular season, the excitement of predicting the playoff picture is beginning to set in. Through Week 8, the only team to remain undefeated in the NFC East...
Bears Snap Count: N'Keal Harry Connecting With ‘Special' Justin Fields
ARLINGTON, Texas -- N'Keal Harry arrived in Chicago in late July, excited about a fresh start with a new team. A high-ankle sprain and subsequent tightrope surgery delayed his Bears chapter. That chapter finally started in Week 7 when Harry caught one pass for 14 yards in the Bears' 33-14...
How Nashville could host the college football national championship at the proposed Titans stadium
The timing could be right for Nashville to land a college football national championship game if the proposed Tennessee Titans stadium is built by 2026. The $2.1 billion enclosed stadium would greatly increase the chances for Nashville, according to TransPerfect Music City Bowl president and CEO Scott Ramsey, who plans to bid on...
