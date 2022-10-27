Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSAT 12
Woman extradited to Texas after handcuffed, malnourished kids escaped home, report says
A woman whose twin children were found handcuffed and malnourished after they escaped their Houston-area home has been extradited to Texas. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, appeared in a Harris County court on Sunday and was charged with two counts of assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
kjas.com
One man dead and another in jail over a reported dispute over loud music in Beaumont
One man is dead and another in jail following a bizarre incident that occurred over the weekend in Beaumont. Police there say it all began shortly after 2:00 on Sunday morning, when Max Lee Keath, 45 of Mauriceville, who was apparently visiting a home on Cheryl Street, got his vehicle and drove to the nearby The Trace Apartments in the 3875 block of North Major Drive and ran over 38-year-old Christopher Matthews in the parking lot of the apartment complex, severely injuring him, resulting in injuries Matthews would eventually die from.
Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery. Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area. The video...
KFDM-TV
Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
Furever Homes of SETX asking for help after puppy was possibly hung, tortured
LUMBERTON, Texas — Furever Homes Dogs Rescue of SETX is asking for help to cover the medical costs of a puppy that veterinarians believe was possibly tortured or hung. The puppy was found more than four weeks ago on a road in Hardin County. She is currently being treated at the Main Street Vet Clinic in Lumberton.
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects out on bond after being charged for entering Houston night club with firearms, docs show
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged after entering inside a Houston nigh club with fire arms, according to charging documents. Kameran Jean-Marie, 19, and Xavier Johnson, 20, have both been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and booked into the Harris County Jail. The incident was reported Sunday...
$225,000 bond for Louisiana man accused of contractor fraud
A Lake Charles man has been arrested and faces several contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO).
Click2Houston.com
Catalytic converter thieves thwarted by constables in Walmart parking lot in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office say they were able to thwart multiple suspects from stealing catalytic converters from a Walmart on Sunday. Officials say the situation took place in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles Christian Jennings, 29, of Houston after he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun while on THC after a welfare check. Jennings was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to take weapon from an officer, resisting […]
KFDM-TV
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Calcasieu Parish
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
KFDM-TV
Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
WDSU
New Orleans teen forced into freezer during McDonalds armed robbery called 911 only to hear mother's voice
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old girl in New Orleans was robbed at gunpoint then forced into a freezer at a McDonald's. When she went to call 911, a comforting voice was on the other line – her mother. "Mama, please hurry up she's got a gun," said Tenia...
Man shot and robbed by multiple suspects in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after he was robbed and shot in the stomach, according to Houston police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a southeast Houston neighborhood near the Gulf Freeway and Wayside Drive. Police said a group of men were standing outside...
fox26houston.com
Harris County deadly shooting: Woman’s son allegedly fires at her ex-boyfriend during altercation
Authorities say a man has died after his ex-girlfriend’s son allegedly shot him Monday morning. An investigation is underway near the 12600 block of Mountain Daisy Road. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office initially responded to the location around 6:20 a.m. Monday for a call about a discharge of a firearm.
Mother suing City of Houston, HPD after son dies during police chase that ends in crash
HOUSTON — A mother is suing the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and a suspect for $33 million after her son was killed during a police chase. "I cry every day. It's just still a shock. It's four months but it's still a shock," April Joubert said.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts three men for 2020 killing of UL student in Uptown New Orleans
Three men charged for their roles in the 2020 killing of 20-year-old Lee Long Jr. near an area of popular Maple Street college bars in Uptown have been found guilty by an Orleans Parish jury on various charges related to the crime, though none was convicted of murder. Following a...
wbrz.com
Man killed after being thrown from truck in Iberville Parish overnight, State Police says
MARINGOUIN - A man was killed in an overnight crash in Iberville Parish when the truck he was riding in flipped, throwing him from the vehicle. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish. It claimed the life of 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis of New Orleans.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot to death by ex-girlfriend’s son during domestic dispute in NW Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man was reportedly shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s son following a domestic violence dispute on Monday morning in northwest Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place at approximately 6:20 a.m. Gonzalez says deputies originally received a call from...
1 dead, 1 injured after alleged altercation inside of Shipley's donuts in SW Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, there was an accident before the shooting happened inside the donut shop.
Comments / 1