ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Woman extradited to Texas after handcuffed, malnourished kids escaped home, report says

A woman whose twin children were found handcuffed and malnourished after they escaped their Houston-area home has been extradited to Texas. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, appeared in a Harris County court on Sunday and was charged with two counts of assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
kjas.com

One man dead and another in jail over a reported dispute over loud music in Beaumont

One man is dead and another in jail following a bizarre incident that occurred over the weekend in Beaumont. Police there say it all began shortly after 2:00 on Sunday morning, when Max Lee Keath, 45 of Mauriceville, who was apparently visiting a home on Cheryl Street, got his vehicle and drove to the nearby The Trace Apartments in the 3875 block of North Major Drive and ran over 38-year-old Christopher Matthews in the parking lot of the apartment complex, severely injuring him, resulting in injuries Matthews would eventually die from.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox26houston.com

Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles Christian Jennings, 29, of Houston after he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun while on THC after a welfare check. Jennings was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to take weapon from an officer, resisting […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Calcasieu Parish

Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy