GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Jimmy Fallon Announces New Holiday Song With Country Music Icon

Jimmy Fallon is keeping his holiday song tradition alive!. The Tonight Show host announced last night that he is teaming up with none other than country music icon Dolly Parton to give fans the best holiday song of 2022. "Last year I released a holiday song with Ariana Grande and...
Meghan Trainor rediscovers her self-love as a new mom

The pop star first drew attention with the 2014 hit "All About That Bass" — and now she's returning with a new full-length album hearkening back to that era, called Takin' It Back. Trainor spoke with Morning Edition co-host Leila Fadel about the process of self-acceptance and how becoming a mom made her feel (at least a little bit) more invincible.
