Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Roquan Smith Trade?
What Bears draft capital looks like after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated to pick just six times in the 2023 draft. After Ryan Poles’ blockbuster move to trade Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, the Bears are now up to nine selections next year.
After Roquan Smith Traded by Bears, Here's Who Ryan Poles Could Deal Next
2 players Bears may trade next, after Roquan Smith deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Less than one week after pulling off the blockbuster trade to send Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, Ryan Poles did it again. On Monday, the Bears reportedly traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. This trade will be the biggest move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and there’s a good chance it will be the last, but Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham will be working diligently until the clock strikes 3 p.m. on Nov. 1. If the front office is able to work out one more last minute deal, it will likely be for one of these two players.
Who Is Newly Acquired Chicago Bears Linebacker A.J Klein?
Who is newly acquired Bears linebacker A.J Klein? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. But, they also acquired linebacker A.J Klein in return for Smith?. Who is...
Bears Show Signs They're Building Legit Offense Around Justin Fields
Bears show signs they're building legit offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don’t look now, but is the Bears offense on its way to carrying the defense? For the second week in a row, the offense and Justin Fields took a step in the right direction and outpaced their season average in scoring. Coming into Week 8, the Bears had averaged 18 points per game. On Sunday they put up 29 points.
Bears' Roquan Smith Trade Once Again Shows Ryan Poles Gets Rebuild Process
In trading Roquan, Poles once again shows he gets rebuild process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As it turns out, Sunday was a fitting end to linebacker Roquan Smith's time with the Bears. After the Bears were run over by the Cowboys 49-29 in Dallas, Smith sat at his locker taking the blame for what he deemed an "embarrassing" and "unacceptable" defensive performance that started with him.
Is Ryan Poles done making deals? 5 questions about the Chicago Bears’ trade of Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Eight minutes remained in the Chicago Bears’ Monday night game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 24 when rookie Dominique Robinson got his right hand on a Bailey Zappe pass and deflected it high into the air. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was waiting. Smith was waiting for the ball to drop into his hands, waiting for the opportunity to help punctuate an energizing 33-14 Bears win, still ...
WATCH: Panthers Score Late Hail Mary Vs. Falcons, Lose in Overtime
WATCH: Panthers score late Hail Mary vs. Falcons, lose in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s just something about the Atlanta Falcons and 28. Up 34-28 against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) with 23 seconds left in regulation, the Falcons (4-4) allowed P.J. Walker and D.J. Moore to link up on a 62-yard Hail Mary to tie the game.
Here Are Expected Buyers, Sellers at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL season is close to hitting its halfway point as the calendar flips from October to November. Fans have already begun to turn their eyes to the upcoming trade deadline, which is only a few hours away.
NFL Twitter Reacts to the Bears Trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens
NFL Twitter reacts to the Bears trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A few months ago Roquan Smith requested a trade, and now the former Chicago Bears linebacker is on his way to a new home: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens agreed to...
Here Are The Chicago Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Picks After the Roquan Smith Trade
The Chicago Bears are aggressively stockpiling salary cap space and draft picks as they work through a rebuilding process, and they struck again Monday, sending linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Smith, a first-round pick of the Bears in 2018, will now head to the AFC North-leading Ravens, hoping...
Justin Fields, David Montgomery Share Blame for Micah Parsons' TD
ARLINGTON, Texas -- For two-and-a-half quarters Sunday, the Bears more or less neutralized Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. But a player of Parson's caliber needs just one opportunity to wreck a game. That opportunity presented itself with the Cowboys leading 35-23, and mental errors by two of the Bears' best players allowed it to happen.
New XFL Teams and Logos Are Out Ahead of 2023 Season
New XFL teams and logos are out ahead of 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL season is in full swing, but more football is coming after the Super Bowl in February. The XFL has been revived for the third time after previous attempts at starting a...
2022 NFL Season: Week 8 Winners, Losers
2022 NFL Season: Week 8 winners, losers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL trade deadline has yet to pass, but the 49ers already look like its biggest winners. Christian McCaffrey proved why San Francisco unloaded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers with a unique three-touchdown performance...
Odell Beckham Jr., 49ers Are ‘Intriguing Match,' Adam Schefter Speculates
Schefter speculates 49ers, OBJ are 'intriguing match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers acquired an All-Pro talent midseason in running back Christian McCaffrey, and the trade already is paying dividends. Could they add another?. During ESPN reporter Adam Schefter's weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Monday,...
NBA Takes Away Two Sixers Second-Round Picks for Premature Free-Agency Discussions
WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 9
NFL playoff picture: How postseason looks after Week 8 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL playoff picture is slowly starting to take shape. Now eight weeks into the 18-week regular season, the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders. The Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas...
When Do the 2022 NFL Playoffs Start? Team Predictions and Odds
When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As we reach the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL regular season, the excitement of predicting the playoff picture is beginning to set in. Through Week 8, the only team to remain undefeated in the NFC East...
ESPN Analysts Breaks Down Justin Fields' Development, Bears Future
ESPN analyst points to Fields' development, Bears future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite the Bears' loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night – that yielded a 20-point rout – there is a growing optimism behind Justin Fields' performances and the future outlook for the Bears. One...
A.J. Brown Hilariously Reacts to Drug Test Following Monster Game
A.J. Brown hilariously reacts to drug test following monster game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A.J. Brown is extremely good – perhaps too good in the eyes of the NFL. The standout wide receiver has been awesome for the Philadelphia Eagles this season and had a career day...
Why Jerry Jones Could Be Fined for ‘Blind Referee' Halloween Costume
Why Jerry Jones could be fined for ‘blind referee’ Halloween costume originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jerry Jones could pay the price for his Halloween costume this year. The Dallas Cowboys owner went viral for dressing up as a “blind referee” over the weekend. A photo of...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0