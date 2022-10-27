ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Roquan Smith Trade?

What Bears draft capital looks like after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated to pick just six times in the 2023 draft. After Ryan Poles’ blockbuster move to trade Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, the Bears are now up to nine selections next year.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

After Roquan Smith Traded by Bears, Here's Who Ryan Poles Could Deal Next

2 players Bears may trade next, after Roquan Smith deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Less than one week after pulling off the blockbuster trade to send Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, Ryan Poles did it again. On Monday, the Bears reportedly traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. This trade will be the biggest move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and there’s a good chance it will be the last, but Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham will be working diligently until the clock strikes 3 p.m. on Nov. 1. If the front office is able to work out one more last minute deal, it will likely be for one of these two players.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Is Newly Acquired Chicago Bears Linebacker A.J Klein?

Who is newly acquired Bears linebacker A.J Klein? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. But, they also acquired linebacker A.J Klein in return for Smith?. Who is...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Show Signs They're Building Legit Offense Around Justin Fields

Bears show signs they're building legit offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don’t look now, but is the Bears offense on its way to carrying the defense? For the second week in a row, the offense and Justin Fields took a step in the right direction and outpaced their season average in scoring. Coming into Week 8, the Bears had averaged 18 points per game. On Sunday they put up 29 points.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Roquan Smith Trade Once Again Shows Ryan Poles Gets Rebuild Process

In trading Roquan, Poles once again shows he gets rebuild process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As it turns out, Sunday was a fitting end to linebacker Roquan Smith's time with the Bears. After the Bears were run over by the Cowboys 49-29 in Dallas, Smith sat at his locker taking the blame for what he deemed an "embarrassing" and "unacceptable" defensive performance that started with him.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Is Ryan Poles done making deals? 5 questions about the Chicago Bears’ trade of Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

Eight minutes remained in the Chicago Bears’ Monday night game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 24 when rookie Dominique Robinson got his right hand on a Bailey Zappe pass and deflected it high into the air. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was waiting. Smith was waiting for the ball to drop into his hands, waiting for the opportunity to help punctuate an energizing 33-14 Bears win, still ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

WATCH: Panthers Score Late Hail Mary Vs. Falcons, Lose in Overtime

WATCH: Panthers score late Hail Mary vs. Falcons, lose in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s just something about the Atlanta Falcons and 28. Up 34-28 against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) with 23 seconds left in regulation, the Falcons (4-4) allowed P.J. Walker and D.J. Moore to link up on a 62-yard Hail Mary to tie the game.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Chicago

Here Are Expected Buyers, Sellers at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL season is close to hitting its halfway point as the calendar flips from October to November. Fans have already begun to turn their eyes to the upcoming trade deadline, which is only a few hours away.
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields, David Montgomery Share Blame for Micah Parsons' TD

ARLINGTON, Texas -- For two-and-a-half quarters Sunday, the Bears more or less neutralized Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. But a player of Parson's caliber needs just one opportunity to wreck a game. That opportunity presented itself with the Cowboys leading 35-23, and mental errors by two of the Bears' best players allowed it to happen.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

New XFL Teams and Logos Are Out Ahead of 2023 Season

New XFL teams and logos are out ahead of 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL season is in full swing, but more football is coming after the Super Bowl in February. The XFL has been revived for the third time after previous attempts at starting a...
NBC Chicago

2022 NFL Season: Week 8 Winners, Losers

2022 NFL Season: Week 8 winners, losers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL trade deadline has yet to pass, but the 49ers already look like its biggest winners. Christian McCaffrey proved why San Francisco unloaded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers with a unique three-touchdown performance...
NBC Chicago

Odell Beckham Jr., 49ers Are ‘Intriguing Match,' Adam Schefter Speculates

Schefter speculates 49ers, OBJ are 'intriguing match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers acquired an All-Pro talent midseason in running back Christian McCaffrey, and the trade already is paying dividends. Could they add another?. During ESPN reporter Adam Schefter's weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Monday,...
NBC Chicago

2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 9

NFL playoff picture: How postseason looks after Week 8 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL playoff picture is slowly starting to take shape. Now eight weeks into the 18-week regular season, the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders. The Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas...
NBC Chicago

When Do the 2022 NFL Playoffs Start? Team Predictions and Odds

When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As we reach the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL regular season, the excitement of predicting the playoff picture is beginning to set in. Through Week 8, the only team to remain undefeated in the NFC East...
NBC Chicago

Why Jerry Jones Could Be Fined for ‘Blind Referee' Halloween Costume

Why Jerry Jones could be fined for ‘blind referee’ Halloween costume originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jerry Jones could pay the price for his Halloween costume this year. The Dallas Cowboys owner went viral for dressing up as a “blind referee” over the weekend. A photo of...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

