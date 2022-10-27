ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson County, TX

KHOU

VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

EARLY VOTING ENTERS SECOND WEEK

One week of early voting is complete in Washington County for the midterms and Brenham ISD bond election. Per Elections Administrator Carol Jackson, weekend early voting drew 449 people on Saturday, including 414 for the school bond election, and 277 voters—255 for the bond—on Sunday. Thus far, 5,530...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

EARLY VOTING CONTINUES IN WASHINGTON COUNTY WITH SPECIAL HOURS

Early voting in Washington County on Friday dipped slightly, but still remains a steady turnout overall. According to Elections Administrator Carole Jackson, 816 people voted early on Friday, including 721 for the Brenham ISD bond election. There have been 4,804 voters through the first five days of early voting, including...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

No, Texas voting machines aren't switching your votes

Warnings to double-check early-voting ballots began spreading across social media this week as some Texas voters claimed that electronic voting machines had switched their votes from Democratic to Republican. But this isn’t a case of grand conspiracy, malfeasance or rigged machines. Instead, election officials, security experts and voting rights advocates...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

How Texas voting laws compare to other states

With Election Day right around the corner, the process of voting has once again become a point of contention. Some say Texas voting laws are too strict, closing off much of the electorate from participating. Others believe the state’s laws are too loose, opening elections up for fraud. So...
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO MEET TUESDAY

The Washington County Commissioners will have several topics of discussion for their next meeting coming up on Tuesday morning. The Commissioners are scheduled to discuss and act upon the approval of an interlocal agreement between Washington County E911 and the Lower Colorado River Authority for increased radio operability coverage to improve the safety of first responders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Week of Early Voting in Texas Wrapping Up

The first week of early voting is wrapping up in Texas ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Experts say that historically voter turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as in presidential elections. There are ongoing efforts to get more voters to the polls.
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas, spokesperson says

SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg Abbott would consider legislation allowing gambling operations in Texas, a spokesperson told KENS 5 Friday. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they need for everyday expenses, and we don’t want any type of crime that could be associated with gaming," said Renae Eze, Abbott's press secretary.
TEXAS STATE
Big Country News

Record Number of Illegal Immigrants Dead After Entering U.S.

Texas law enforcement officers working through the state’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, continue to thwart human smuggling activity as U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a record number of deaths of illegal crossers in fiscal 2022. Law enforcement, working with Border Patrol agents, found 856 dead bodies...
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEUR SERIES RETURNS IN NOVEMBER

Brenham|Washington County Economic Development will hold its next Small Business & Entrepreneur Series. The series continues on Tuesday, November 8, from 6:30 pm – 8 pm at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The guest speaker will be Texas Department of Agriculture Field Representative Michelle Bobo. Bobo is going...
BRENHAM, TX
cw39.com

What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means. While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also...
TEXAS STATE

