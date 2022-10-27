Read full article on original website
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
kwhi.com
EARLY VOTING ENTERS SECOND WEEK
One week of early voting is complete in Washington County for the midterms and Brenham ISD bond election. Per Elections Administrator Carol Jackson, weekend early voting drew 449 people on Saturday, including 414 for the school bond election, and 277 voters—255 for the bond—on Sunday. Thus far, 5,530...
'This Week in Texas': What should voters expect after all ballots are counted?
What occurs after the last ballot is cast on Election Day? Watch this week's installment as ABC13 talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein.
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
kwhi.com
EARLY VOTING CONTINUES IN WASHINGTON COUNTY WITH SPECIAL HOURS
Early voting in Washington County on Friday dipped slightly, but still remains a steady turnout overall. According to Elections Administrator Carole Jackson, 816 people voted early on Friday, including 721 for the Brenham ISD bond election. There have been 4,804 voters through the first five days of early voting, including...
What can a poll watcher can and can’t do in the Texas midterm elections
Guidelines added as poll workers man voting sites
CBS Austin
No, Texas voting machines aren't switching your votes
Warnings to double-check early-voting ballots began spreading across social media this week as some Texas voters claimed that electronic voting machines had switched their votes from Democratic to Republican. But this isn’t a case of grand conspiracy, malfeasance or rigged machines. Instead, election officials, security experts and voting rights advocates...
texasstandard.org
How Texas voting laws compare to other states
With Election Day right around the corner, the process of voting has once again become a point of contention. Some say Texas voting laws are too strict, closing off much of the electorate from participating. Others believe the state’s laws are too loose, opening elections up for fraud. So...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners will have several topics of discussion for their next meeting coming up on Tuesday morning. The Commissioners are scheduled to discuss and act upon the approval of an interlocal agreement between Washington County E911 and the Lower Colorado River Authority for increased radio operability coverage to improve the safety of first responders.
KXAN
Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Week of Early Voting in Texas Wrapping Up
The first week of early voting is wrapping up in Texas ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Experts say that historically voter turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as in presidential elections. There are ongoing efforts to get more voters to the polls.
myfoxzone.com
Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas, spokesperson says
SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg Abbott would consider legislation allowing gambling operations in Texas, a spokesperson told KENS 5 Friday. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they need for everyday expenses, and we don’t want any type of crime that could be associated with gaming," said Renae Eze, Abbott's press secretary.
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change
ZAPATA — This small South Texas border community 200 miles southwest of San Antonio hugs one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, along what was once one of the nation’s mightiest rivers. But on a hot summer day in mid-August, Zapata was dangerously close to running out of water.
Former Austin state representative pleads guilty to tax evasion
A former Texas State Representative pleaded guilty to tax evasion Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation. It keeps the 67-year-old as...
Record Number of Illegal Immigrants Dead After Entering U.S.
Texas law enforcement officers working through the state’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, continue to thwart human smuggling activity as U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a record number of deaths of illegal crossers in fiscal 2022. Law enforcement, working with Border Patrol agents, found 856 dead bodies...
kwhi.com
SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEUR SERIES RETURNS IN NOVEMBER
Brenham|Washington County Economic Development will hold its next Small Business & Entrepreneur Series. The series continues on Tuesday, November 8, from 6:30 pm – 8 pm at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The guest speaker will be Texas Department of Agriculture Field Representative Michelle Bobo. Bobo is going...
cw39.com
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means. While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also...
