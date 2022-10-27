ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power restored on east side after outage

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago
UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/27/2022 5:24 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to Colorado Springs Utilities , all power was restored to the previously affected area before 4 p.m.

The outage map has been updated to reflect the restoration of power.

ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic signals down, 1,800 affected by outage

THURSDAY 10/27/2022 3:39 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning drivers of traffic signals that are not functioning on the City’s east side due to an electrical outage.

CSPD’s communications Twitter account posted about the signals just after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, saying that signals on Peterson Road from Barnes Road to North Carefree Circle were all down.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) said crews were actively responding, and that approximately 1,800 customers were affected by the outage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkVh9_0ipF5QuZ00
Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

You can check Springs Utilities’ outage map for updates on the outage.

CSU estimated the time of restoration between 1-4 hours. CSPD asked that drivers avoid the area where traffic signals are down, and reminded everyone to treat dark intersections as a four-way stop.

