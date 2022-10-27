Coming off one of their best defensive performances in a decade, the Tennessee Titans now have to deal with the NFL's most prolific offense. The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night (7:20 p.m., NBC). Coach Mike Vrabel's squad has played some of the best defense in football over the course of a five-game winning streak, allowing just 15.2 points per game. This culminated in Sunday's 17-10 win over Houston...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO