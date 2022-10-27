Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A.J. Brown Hilariously Reacts to Drug Test Following Monster Game
A.J. Brown hilariously reacts to drug test following monster game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A.J. Brown is extremely good – perhaps too good in the eyes of the NFL. The standout wide receiver has been awesome for the Philadelphia Eagles this season and had a career day...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Myles Garrett Trolls Opposing QBs With ‘Stranger Things' Display
It’s no surprise that Myles Garrett went all out for Halloween this year, as the Cleveland Browns' defensive end always intensely decorates. Though, Garrett’s version of decorating might actually be a bit personal. The defensive end decided to troll opposing quarterbacks on the Browns’ schedule by meticulously decorating...
The Tennessee Titans' defense has looked dominant. How will it handle Patrick Mahomes?
Coming off one of their best defensive performances in a decade, the Tennessee Titans now have to deal with the NFL's most prolific offense. The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night (7:20 p.m., NBC). Coach Mike Vrabel's squad has played some of the best defense in football over the course of a five-game winning streak, allowing just 15.2 points per game. This culminated in Sunday's 17-10 win over Houston...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Makes NFL History With Triple-Threat Performance Vs. Rams
McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history. During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here Are Expected Buyers, Sellers at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL season is close to hitting its halfway point as the calendar flips from October to November. Fans have already begun to turn their eyes to the upcoming trade deadline, which is only a few hours away.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2022 NFL Season: Week 8 Winners, Losers
2022 NFL Season: Week 8 winners, losers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL trade deadline has yet to pass, but the 49ers already look like its biggest winners. Christian McCaffrey proved why San Francisco unloaded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers with a unique three-touchdown performance...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Who Is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' New Starting QB
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: NFL Ref Calls Penalty on…the Seattle Mariners?
WATCH: NFL ref calls penalty on...the Seattle Mariners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Seattle Seahawks were called for two penalties on Sunday. And the Seattle Mariners were called for one. Late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' home matchup versus the New York Giants, NFL referee Jerome...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker Overtakes C.J. Stroud as 2022 Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
Hendon Hooker overtakes C.J. Stroud as Heisman frontrunner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Forecasting the Heisman Trophy is never easy. Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, two recent longshot Heisman winners, are proof that trying to predict the nation’s top college football player in August is a fool’s errand.
How Nashville could host the college football national championship at the proposed Titans stadium
The timing could be right for Nashville to land a college football national championship game if the proposed Tennessee Titans stadium is built by 2026. The $2.1 billion enclosed stadium would greatly increase the chances for Nashville, according to TransPerfect Music City Bowl president and CEO Scott Ramsey, who plans to bid on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women
More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee...
Comments / 0