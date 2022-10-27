I've always imagined what it would be like to live in The Shire. I found something close here in Connecticut, I can't afford it, but you might be able to. If you have $800,000 in your spare change jar, a beautiful property with lush gardens, ponds, and an old English cottage/Storybook design just went on the market in Canaan, Connecticut. It went up 12 days ago on Zillow, and it's listed by Stephen M Drezen of William Pitt/Sotheby's Int'l. The house is 80 years old, it was built in 1942, and it oozes charm and beauty.

