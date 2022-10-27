Read full article on original website
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
connecticuthistory.org
The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries
The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
travelyouman.com
Lake Waramaug (Everything You Need To Know)
The 95-acre Lake Waramaug State Park is a public recreation facility in Kent, Litchfield County, Connecticut, on the lake’s northwest side. The state acquired the first 75 acres (30 ha) of the state park in 1920. Swimming, fishing, picnics, camping, and a launch for canoeing and car-top boats are all available at the park. From this article, we are going to share all details that you need to know about Lake Waramaug.
Lush ‘Storybook’ House In Connecticut On The Market For $795K
I've always imagined what it would be like to live in The Shire. I found something close here in Connecticut, I can't afford it, but you might be able to. If you have $800,000 in your spare change jar, a beautiful property with lush gardens, ponds, and an old English cottage/Storybook design just went on the market in Canaan, Connecticut. It went up 12 days ago on Zillow, and it's listed by Stephen M Drezen of William Pitt/Sotheby's Int'l. The house is 80 years old, it was built in 1942, and it oozes charm and beauty.
milfordmirror.com
Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?
MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
NBC Connecticut
Yard Goats Trick-or-Treat Event Being Held at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford
The Hartford Yard Goats are hosting a trick-or-treat event at Dunkin Donuts Park on Sunday. No tickets are needed for the event that runs until 3 p.m. Members of the community are encouraged to put on their best costume and come to the free event. Kids are able to go...
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
Ribbon Cut On New Carnival-Themed Eatery
Neon candied apples, plump corn dogs, flaky fried Oreos, and carousel jingles await customers of a new Whitney Avenue restaurant, where co-owner Victoria Streeto hopes to offer a time-traveling portal to childhood comforts and delights. That restaurant is called Fest Faves, which opened at 15 Whitney Ave. earlier this fall...
wiltonbulletin.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
I’m Sorry, That Escalated Quickly West Hartford’s JAR + Bar
West Hartford is one of the best destinations in Connecticut for food lovers, there are hundreds of diverse restaurants serving every cuisine that you can think of. Sadly, there's one less place to enjoy great food at the moment, and it came as a surprise. JAR + Bar (Just Another...
Driver, Passenger Seriously Injured After SUV Strikes Rock Wall In Harwinton
Two men suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Litchfield County on Route 8 in Harwinton at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Nissan Rogue was traveling south in the right lane of two near the Exit...
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
New Haven now features first raised crosswalk on a state road
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A raised crosswalk was raised up Friday morning in front of the Nathan Hale School in New Haven, as the beginning of a trend in the state as the Townsend Avenue project is having its desired effect. "We see traffic already slowing down and we...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
Service Dog Seriously Hurt In Hit, Run In Central PA
Foxtrot can barely walk let only dance the ballroom style he's named after following a serious hit and run in central Pennsylvania. Foxtrot is the "lifeline" service dog for Middletown resident Cindy Teets. On the evening of Friday, Oct. 28, Foxtrot and Cindy were outside for "potty break" on when...
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
zip06.com
Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III
For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
sheltonherald.com
GALLERY: What we saw during the Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun
The real "Annabelle" doll from the "Conjuring" film universe along with a host of vendors and demonologist were on hand for the second annual Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon event at Mohegan Sun Saturday. Tony Spera, curator of the Warren Occult Museum, started the event as a way to...
City officials unveil plans for Square 10 at site of former New Haven Coliseum
The New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum was demolished 15 years ago. Since then, the corner of South Orange and George streets has been vacant, with most of the three-and-a-half acres used for public parking.
