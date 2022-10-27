Read full article on original website
Indiana Conference for Women gears up for 2022 event
It’s the largest one-day professional development conference in the midwest, the Indiana Conference for Women. It’s happening on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the JW Marriott downtown. This event plays a major role in building a strong ecosystem that helps women experience lives and careers that are rewarding, healthy...
Indiana is leading the nation on manufacturing job growth
Indiana leads the nation in terms of the percentage of GDP that comes from the manufacturing industry, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The annual OnRamp Manufacturing Conference, hosted in Indianapolis, brings together the manufacturing industry’s leading corporations, investors and startups. David Watkins, VP of Small Business for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said the conference highlights Indiana’s strength in the manufacturing sector.
Jiffy Lube murals finalist in international competition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local artwork in Indiana is reaching people worldwide. For the past six years, Jiffy Lube of Indiana has partnered with the Arts Council of Indianapolis to showcase the artwork of local artists on its store walls throughout the state. The mural projects started as a way...
Indiana Grown: MKONO Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Amanda Hand, owner of MKONO Farm. According to the MKONO Farm website, they are a family owned and operated by Jason and Amanda Hand. MKONO...
Car slides through standing water; crash on I-94 injures Indiana trooper
PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana trooper was hurt Monday afternoon while investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-94 in northwestern Indiana, the state police say. Indiana Department of Transportation cameras captured the scene of the crash that happened just after 1:20 p.m. CDT Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-94, just east of the State Road 249 interchange.
Car insurance rates going up, COVID-19 to blame
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If your car insurance rates have gone up, you’re not alone. Premiums are in the rise, and the COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame. “You may remember that back during COVID-19 in 2020, auto insurers lowered rates and returned around 14 billion dollars nationwide to their policy holders because fewer people were driving,” Scott Holeman, spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute, which is a non profit that educates consumers about insurance, said.
Gas price expert: Hoosiers, now’s the time to fill tanks
INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Indiana gas prices have been dropping for three straight weeks. That is a trend that could be stopping soon, but that remains unclear. Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said Monday, “We could see an end to it. The only reason we haven’t seen prices move up is because there was a lot of margin. As prices have come down, stations have lowered their prices slower than the drop in wholesale prices. Thankfully they haven’t gone up yet.”
