royalexaminer.com
Commentary: A study says Virginians rank third nationally in political engagement. We’ll see in 8 days.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This is a city accustomed to big-league politics. The legacy of former Arkansas Gov.-turned-President Bill Clinton is ubiquitous: libraries, schools, and streets bear his name. This year, Arkansas has major statewide elections, including those for a U.S. Senate seat and governor. Yard signs sprout like...
Attorney General Miyares announces historic agreement to secure offshore wind project with unprecedented protections for consumers
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a historic agreement on the $9.8 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in a public filing made with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC). This hard-fought agreement includes unprecedented consumer protections for Virginians. Traditionally, Virginia consumers have paid for all utility project costs. Today’s agreement...
Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children
Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children. Some pediatric units are full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge. “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of...
Controversial Youngkin comments on Pelosi attack and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn’t back down from a controversial stump-speech comment he made about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” the governor said.—Washington Post.
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the Commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exam requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationwide have committed to offering ACT/SAT...
VSP advises motorists to pay extra attention tonight for Halloween safety
It’s not the costumes or decorations that should frighten you this Halloween, but impaired drivers, who are the real “scare” on the road. Virginia State Police reminds everyone, if you plan to celebrate with alcohol, then don’t drink and drive. Halloween night is considered one of the deadliest nights of the year because of impaired drivers. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), last Halloween weekend, there were 1,454 crashes on Virginia roadways, resulting in 10 fatalities and 652 injuries; two of the deaths occurred in alcohol-related crashes.
