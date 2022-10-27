Read full article on original website
Brown County Commissioners Agenda Posted for Monday Meeting
Brown County Commissioners Court will meet Monday, October 31, at 9:00 am at the County Courthouse. The agenda is below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately.) All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.
Brownwood City Council Schedules Special Meeting for Tuesday Evening
There will be a Special Called Meeting of the Brownwood City Council on Tuesday, November 1, at 5:00 pm in the Upstairs Break Room at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue. The City Council may deliberate on the following items. Call to Order. Review Parks Master Plan. Review Parks and Recreation...
Rich Pollander, 77, of Brownwood
A Celebration of Life for Richard Dennis “Rich” Pollander, age 77, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 31, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Rich passed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, In Brownwood. Rich was born to Charles and Catherine...
Teddy Gene Clifton, 88, of Early
Funeral service for Teddy Gene Clifton, 88 of Early, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Geraldine “Jerri” Ramsey-Taylor, 86
Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on October 29 into the arms of her Lord and Savior. Geraldine “Jerri” Ramsey-Taylor was 86 years old. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Those that were privileged to know her were blessed with lots of love and laughter.
Mary Dozier – Harless, 71, of Bangs
Funeral service for Mary Dozier – Harless, 71 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Lions Bring Home District Championship
ANDREWS – On a chilly night in Andrews, the Brownwood Lions left no doubt on who was the best team in District 2-4A Division I as they disposed of the Andrews Mustangs 47-3 to win the outright District Championship. Brownwood is 4-0 in district and 8-2 on the season.
Brown County Sports Schedule 10/31 – 11/5
Bangs vs. Miles (at Jim Ned), 6 p.m. San Angelo TLCA at Early, 7 p.m. Blanket at Zephyr, 7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Rochelle, 7:30 p.m. Eastland at Comanche, 7:30 p.m. Tolar at San Saba, 7 p.m. Hamilton at Goldthwaite, 7 p.m. Cross Plains at Miles, 7 p.m. ***. Saturday, Nov....
Second Week of Early Voting Begins Monday
Week number two of Early Voting begins Monday. Hours this week will be 8:00 am through 5:00 pm Monday through Wednesday and 7:00 am through 7:00 pm on Thursday and Friday, November 3rd and 4th at the Brown County Elections Office. In the first week of early voting, a total...
Bonnie Jean Auvenshine, 60, of Comanche
Funeral service for Bonnie Jean Auvenshine, 60 of Comanche, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Comanche, Texas.
Karen Dannice Grozier, 64
Services for Karen Dannice Grozier, 64, retired bookkeeper, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Early First Baptist Church with Rev. Bo Faulkner and Rev. Steve Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday,...
John Lewis Flores, 49, of Novice
John Lewis Flores, age 49, of Novice, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service celebrating his life at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Volleyball Season Ends for Bangs Lady Dragons
The Bangs Lady Dragons fell in the playoffs Monday night to Miles 25-22, 25-15 and 25-15. Bangs finished the season at 12-19 overall.
