ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YorH_0ipEvLZM00

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt.

Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.

Hawaii’s civil defense agency is holding meetings across the island to educate residents about how to prepare for a possible emergency. They recommend having a ″go″ bag with food, identifying a place to stay once they leave home and making a plan for reuniting with family members.

“Not to panic everybody, but they have to be aware of that you live on the slopes of Mauna Loa. There’s a potential for some kind of lava disaster,” said Talmadge Magno, the administrator for Hawaii County Civil Defense.

The volcano makes up 51% of the Hawaii Island landmass, so a large portion of the island has the potential to be affected by an eruption, Magno said.

There’s been a surge of development on the Big Island in recent decades — its population has more than doubled to 200,000 today from 92,000 in 1980 — and many newer residents weren’t around when Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago. All the more reason why Magno said officials are spreading the word about the science of the volcano and urging people to be prepared.

Mauna Loa, rising 13,679 feet (4,169 meters) above sea level, is the much larger neighbor to Kilauea volcano, which erupted in a residential neighborhood and destroyed 700 homes in 2018. Some of its slopes are much steeper than Kilauea’s so when it erupts, its lava can flow much faster.

During a 1950 eruption, the mountain’s lava traveled 15 miles (24 kilometers) to the ocean in less than three hours.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, which is part of the U.S. Geological Survey, said Mauna Loa has been in a state of “heightened unrest” since the middle of last month when the number of summit earthquakes jumped from 10 to 20 per day to 40 to 50 per day.

Scientists believe more earthquakes are occurring because more magma is flowing into Mauna Loa’s summit reservoir system from the hot spot under the earth’s surface that feeds molten rock to Hawaii’s volcanoes.

The temblors have declined in frequency in recent days but could rise again.

More than 220 people attended a community meeting last weekend that county civil defense officials held in Ocean View, a neighborhood that lava could reach in hours if molten rock erupts through vents on Mauna Loa’s southwest flank.

Bob Werner, an Ocean View resident who didn’t attend the meeting, said it’s wise to be aware of a possible eruption but not to fear it. He’s not concerned that the neighborhood would be completely cut off, if lava flows across the only road connecting it to the bigger towns of Kailua-Kona and Hilo, where many people do their shopping.

The “greater concern is it will be extremely annoying to drive an extra hour or two hours to get the same stuff,” he said.

Ryan Williams, the owner of the Margarita Village bar in Hilo, said the volcanic unrest wasn’t worrying customers who are used to warnings.

There could still be a heightened sense of urgency since officials have been holding town hall meetings, urging people to prepare.

“But everything I’ve read or heard, they trying to kind of assure people that conditions have not changed,” Williams said. “There’s no imminent eruption, but just to be alert.”

Magno said his agency is talking to residents now because communities closest to vents likely wouldn’t have enough time to learn how to respond and prepare once the observatory raises its alert level to “watch,” which means an eruption is imminent.

The current alert level is “advisory” meaning the volcano is showing signs of unrest yet there’s no indication an eruption is likely or certain.

Residents in other parts of the island would have more time to react.

Lava from Mauna Loa’s northeast flank could take days or weeks to reach residential communities. That’s because the mountain’s slopes on that side are relatively gentle and because towns are farther from volcanic vents.

Frank Trusdell, research geologist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, said all of Mauna Loa’s eruptions in recorded history have started in its summit crater. About half of them stayed there, while the other half later spewed lava from vents lower down the mountain.

Lava erupting from the summit generally doesn’t travel far enough to reach residential areas.

Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843. It last erupted in 1984 when lava flowed down its eastern flank only to stop 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) short of Hilo, the Big Island’s most populous town.

Mauna Loa also has a history of disgorging huge volumes of lava.

In the 1950 eruption, which lasted for 23 days, Mauna Loa released 1,000 cubic meters (1,307 cubic yards) of lava per second. In contrast, Kilauea released 300 cubic meters (392 cubic yards) per second in 2018.

The earthquakes could continue for a while before any eruption: increased seismic activity lasted for a year before a 1975 eruption and a year-and-a-half before the 1984 one. Alternatively, the temblors could subside and Mauna Loa may not erupt this time.

Trusdell said residents should look at his agency’s maps and learn how quickly lava may show up in their neighborhood. He also urged people living in one of the short-notice areas to pay attention if the summit turns red.

“All you got to do is look up there and see the glow. You grab your stuff, throw it in the car and drive. Go!” he said.

They can always go home after if the lava ultimately doesn’t flow into their neighborhood, he said.

——-

Associated Press Writer Mark Thiessen contributed to this report from Anchorage, Alaska.

Comments / 3

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.

We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KAILUA, HI
viatravelers.com

15 Best Snorkeling Spots in Hawaii

So you’ve finally booked that dream trip to the Hawaiian islands, what’s next? You need to plan out your itinerary, including things to do and places to see. Enjoying Hawaii’s amazing beaches has to be at the top of your list of things to do. There’s no better way to do this than by snorkeling in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer

Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews on Maui manage to shrink island's largest infestation of fire ants

‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being labeled an attempted assassination. Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With the holidays creeping up,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds with fewer showers expected through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stability will then gradually increase during the next several days resulting in a decrease in coverage of the heaviest trade wind showers. A slightly air mass with moderate trades will then take hold through the first half of the week. Another distubance is expected to bring a brief period of wetter trades Wednesday and Thursday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Possible soggy start to the weekend for parts of the state

Light to moderate trade winds are expected over the weekend. An upper level disturbance to the northeast will boost the chances for rainfall statewide for windward and mauka areas, with the heaviest showers and a chance of downpours over Hawaii Island. The disturbance should start to move away Saturday, but...
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files

Elegant block-printed holokū, dirndl skirts and sarongs in lively tropical prints are among the locally designed women’s fashions spotted during Aloha Week, the statewide festival celebrating Hawai‘i’s heritage. 1947: Yard House. Around 27,000 football fans (a record at the time) pack Honolulu Stadium in Mō‘ili‘ili to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Invasive species experts are one step closer to eradicating Little Fire Ants on Maui

NAHIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Invasive Species Committee is slowly but surely winning a grueling fight against Little Fire Ants. MISC has managed to shrink the island’s largest infestation in Nahiku by partnering with helicopter pilots to attack the tiny invasive ants from above. “It can serve as a model...
hawaiipublicradio.org

This Maui farmer sends plumeria cuttings around the world

Doug Brunner is the owner of Maui Plumeria Gardens in Ha’ikū and Waikapū on Maui. As part of The Conversation's Plumeria Week, we highlight the export business of plumeria cuttings. Many people in the islands grew up with plumeria, or pua melia, as backyard blooms and easily...
KITV.com

No tsunami threat in Hawaii following 6.8M earthquake in the Philippines

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake rumbled near Luzon in the Philippines Tuesday morning. The quake was recorded just before 5 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time about seven and a half miles east northeast of Delores, Philippines at a depth of about six miles, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Typical trade wind pattern to kick off the work week

Trade winds will bring showers for windward and mauka areas through midweek, mainly during the overnight and early-morning hours. For trick-or-treaters, Halloween evening should have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, with the highest chance for windward locales. We’re not expecting showers to be heavy. As...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy