ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Apple AirPods And AirPod Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart

By Griffin Wynne
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GE8c2_0ipEv93t00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDVap_0ipEv93t00 Second-generation AirPods and AirPod Pros on sale at Target and Walmart .  (Photo: Target )

If you’ve been looking for a sign to step up your audio game, here it is. Walmart and Target are both offering over 30% off on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pros right now. Take your favorite playlists and podcasts with you on the go — no wires or bulky over-ear headphones — and enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life with the carrying case that doubles as a charger.

Unlike cheaper rival brands, Apple AirPods magically connect to all your favorite devices and can seamlessly switch between your MacBook, phone and tablet when you’re working at home, calling your mom and trying to catch up on the last season of “Bling Empire” all at the same time. Best of all, they use the same charger as your iPhone, so that’s one less wire to get tangled in your big knot of plugs.

They come with a compact carrying case that doubles as a portable charger, letting you continue to listen to your favorite songs and audiobooks as you run errands or commute to work. And they have a built-in microphone and are Siri-enabled so you can take calls and Google the weather without even pulling your phone out of your back pocket.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
iheart.com

If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent

When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
Yahoo!

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — save up to 60%

Need some retail therapy to help you get you through Thursday? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a popular iRobot Roomba at a $95 discount. How about a set of bestselling towels for 50% off? Maybe fan-favorite JBL earbuds for $40 off? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
People

Sale Alert! Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Furniture Deals That Go Up to 70% Off — Here's What to Shop

Save on couches, corner tables, bed frames, and more If you're looking for home refreshes that won't break the bank, we suggest heading to Amazon. The retailer just dropped a huge furniture sale with hundreds of impressive deals. For a limited time, you can score up to 70 percent off (yes, you read that right) everything from couches and bed frames to office chairs and vanity stools. Whether you're in the market for storage pieces in your living room or comfortable seating for your bedroom, there are deals...
housebeautiful.com

Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range

Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
HuffPost

HuffPost

193K+
Followers
11K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy