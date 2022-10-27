ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

'He got it wrong': White House chief of staff admonished after violating Hatch Act with partisan tweet

By Michael Collins, USA TODAY
msn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Business Insider

A presidential historian says he believes Trump was 'enjoying the violence' during the January 6 Capitol riot: 'He thought that was a way of staying in office'

A presidential historian said that Trump was "enjoying the violence" during the Jan. 6 riot. Michael Beschloss slammed the former president for being "hands-off" during the attack. New footage revealed that congressional leaders were calling around for help to restore order. A presidential historian said former President Donald Trump was...
MARYLAND STATE
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment

It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Liz Cheney is giving us a peek at what her future looks like

CNN — Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will be leaving Congress soon, but she has pledged to remain active in national politics – doing everything she can to keep Donald Trump from the White House and election deniers from winning political offices. We got a clearer look at...
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC

During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Goes Into Spin Overdrive Over Pelosi Attack Suspect

In the immediate hours following news that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was assaulted by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home, Fox News hosts and commentators quickly moved to spin the attack as anything but politically motivated.Even after reporting on the suspect’s reported embrace of right-wing conspiracy theories about COVID and 2020 election denialism, the network’s anchors wondered how to “connect all of that” to Pelosi as there’s a “missing trail of dots here.”David DePape, 42, was taken into police custody early Friday morning after allegedly breaking into the speaker’s house and attacking Paul Pelosi....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Salon

Steve Bannon: GOP will teach Democrats a lesson “by bayonet”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. White nationalist and twice-convicted felon Steve Bannon told Kash Patel — who served as chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense under former President Donald Trump — that Republicans are going to go after Democrats "with a bayonet" if the GOP wins majorities in the United States House of Representatives and the Senate in the November midterm elections.
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Responds to Jan. 6 Subpoena With Deranged, 14-Page Letter

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t happy with the conclusion of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, when the congregational committee voted to subpoena him for testimony, with Sen. Liz Cheney (R-WY) declaring him the “central cause” of the Capitol riot. Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to rant about the subpoena and point the finger at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)—and then went one step further by lashing out in a 14-page letter to Jan. 6 Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS). The ranty letter starts off with a sentence in all caps that reads: “THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!” Rambling about election fraud, Black Lives Matter, antifa, his two impeachments, the Russia investigation and more, Trump touches on a host of topics—but never says whether he’ll comply with documentation and testimony requests when the committee issues the subpoena. Trump is reportedly fine with testifying if he can do it live, but a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening that “he should not.” The subpoena is expected to be sent out next week, and the deadline for him to comply is expected to be soon after Nov. 8 Election Day, according to Rolling Stone.

