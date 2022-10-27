'He got it wrong': White House chief of staff admonished after violating Hatch Act with partisan tweet

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t happy with the conclusion of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, when the congregational committee voted to subpoena him for testimony, with Sen. Liz Cheney (R-WY) declaring him the “central cause” of the Capitol riot. Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to rant about the subpoena and point the finger at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)—and then went one step further by lashing out in a 14-page letter to Jan. 6 Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS). The ranty letter starts off with a sentence in all caps that reads: “THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!” Rambling about election fraud, Black Lives Matter, antifa, his two impeachments, the Russia investigation and more, Trump touches on a host of topics—but never says whether he’ll comply with documentation and testimony requests when the committee issues the subpoena. Trump is reportedly fine with testifying if he can do it live, but a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening that “he should not.” The subpoena is expected to be sent out next week, and the deadline for him to comply is expected to be soon after Nov. 8 Election Day, according to Rolling Stone.

