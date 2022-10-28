ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Family crushed after stray bullet kills 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe in Humboldt Park home

By Jermont Terry, Tara Molina
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9yn2_0ipEtXqQ00

Family wants justice after stray bullet kills 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe 02:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family was devastated Thursday after a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a stray bullet in a Humboldt Park neighborhood home the night before.

The boy, Akeem Briscoe , was washing his hands in the bathroom of a home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue Wednesday night when a bullet came through the window.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, police spent the day going in and out of the house and throughout the neighborhood. No one was in custody and no one had been charged Thursday afternoon.

Later on Thursday night, a balloon release was held for Akeem. Candles lined the sidewalk along Potomac Avenue where Akeem and his family lived.

The family's pain grew right along with the makeshift memorial.

"Of course I'm angry. I mean, who wouldn't be angry?" Akeem's uncle, Dwayne Dmbry, told CBS 2's Jermont Terry. "We should be able to feel safe inside our homes – you know what I mean?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HN85G_0ipEtXqQ00
Family in mourning for 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe, shot dead by stray bullet 02:39

It was 8:22 p.m. Wednesday when Akeem – a son, a brother, a nephew – stepped into the bathroom in his home to wash up before dinner. A bullet flew through the window and hit him in the abdomen.

Akeem was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he died.

The shots are believed to have come from the alley behind the home, where multiple shell casings were found. That alley was still blocked off on Thursday.

"People out here are just shooting around - and not understanding there's people in homes, you know," Dmbry said, "and this is just not right, just shooting around - because a bullet doesn't have a name on it."

Also inside the house at the time were Akeem's 11- and 12-year-old brother and sister, along with their mom.

"She's talking," Dmbry said. "She's just angry and she's upset. She's disappointed."

Police say they do not believe anyone in the home with the boy was the intended target.

Akeem's family is uncomfortable sharing any photos of him, but telling us the support they've felt, already, means everything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wUTn_0ipEtXqQ00
Family devastated after 7-year-old boy is killed by stray bullet 02:18

"He was a good little kid man. Didn't get a chance to experience life all the way," said Akeem's uncle, Terribia Misters. "Too much killing going around Chicago, man."

The family said the 7-year-old's father passed away earlier this month - they just laid him to rest days ago.

"Just had his wake Saturday - and now four days later, his son gets hit by a stray bullet," Misters said.

Akeem was a second grader at Walter L. Newberry Math & Science Academy, at 700 W. Willow St. in Lincoln Park/Old Town. Misters said his nephew loved school, and was looking forward to a scheduled field trip Thursday.

"He loved playing with his friends. He loved doing a bunch of other things," Misters said. "He definitely loved talking."

Akeem's uncle couldn't help but smile just thinking about him.

"Innocent young boy," Misters said. "Happy. Every day happy."

The sudden loss is weighing on Akeem's mother.

"My sister's not doing well right now. It's a tragedy, you know. I just buried his father, and now I've got to turn around and bury my nephew," Dmbry said. "It's not right)

"All we can do at this point is build each other- build each other's strength and pray for each other's strength - because right now, we don't have it," said another family member, Shantae Walker.

The family wants to see whoever is behind the shooting to be punished to the full extent of the law.

"My nephew just got hit with a stray bullet. You can die any in Chicago," Misters said. "There's no age limit to a bullet that ain't got no name on it."

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554. Anonymous tips can also be left at CPDTIP.com .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago burglar hits Mug's Pizza & Ribs on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglary on the Northwest Side was caught on camera.Video shows the thief throwing a brick through the glass front door. It happened at Mug's Pizza and Ribs, on Harlem Avenue, near Touhy Avenue.The burglar then calmly walked behind the counter and made off with an entire safe.Anyone who recognizes the car of the suspect is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Niles police look for car that hit 67-year-old and fled

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police released a photo of a car involved in a hit and run crash in Niles.Officers said on Oct. 19, the driver crashed into a 67-year-old man on a bicycle at the intersection of Milwaukee and Dempster.The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he's expected to survive.
NILES, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 17, found shot inside car in Near South Side Alley

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was found shot inside a car in the city's South Loop neighborhood Saturday night. Police said around 7 p.m., the victim was found in the passenger seat of the car with a gunshot wound to the head, in the 1900 block of South State Street. The vehicle was located in an alley and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting: 12-year-old boy shot near West Side sidewalk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday afternoon, police say. Around 5 p.m. the boy was standing near a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 13th Street when he was shot in the leg, according to the Chicago Police Department. The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was initially reported in good condition. No one is in custody as detectives investigate. No further information was immediately available.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with stealing car with children still inside at Zion gas station

ZION, Ill. (CBS) -- Video shows two little boys being dropped off at a gas station in Zion Sunday night – by the thief who stole the car in which they had been riding.A 15-year-old boy was arrested that same night and charged with stealing the car with the children inside. Police said after the teen dropped the boys off, he crashed into an unmarked police car.Fortunately, as CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the little boys are safe. Police picked them up minutes after they were dropped off.But the store clerk working Sunday night who first came across the children said...
ZION, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people in critical condition after overdosing at River North night club

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After four mysterious overdoses at a night club in Chicago's River North neighborhood, those people are all in critical condition. Three men and a woman were taken to local hospitals after an overdose at Y Bar. People who live in the area say this is alarming."Obviously it's very upsetting and it's turning into a such a problem," said Emma Heston.Paramedics and police were called to the club located at 224 W. Ontario Street just before 3 Sunday morning. When they went inside, they found two men unconscious on the ground. A woman was found unconscious on a couch. It's unclear...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Wilkes Family Halloween' display set up in downtown Bensenville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Check out one the most popular Halloween displays in the area."The Wilkes Family Halloween" has been in Bensenville for more than 20 years. And now it's bigger and spookier than ever.The family started putting up the elaborate display in front of their home. After decades of collecting decorations, they outgrew the space.This year, you can check out their frights in downtown Bensenville.  "People drive for hours to come see this," Chris Mann, the display designer, said.   Last Saturday alone, 1,400 people went through the display. 
BENSENVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man accidently run over, killed in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Lake County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Sunday morning. The crash happened around 4:20 a.m near Lewis Avenue and Hickory Drive.Deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash and found a man dead on the scene.Preliminary investigation shows a Volvo S40, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Waukegan, was traveling southbound on Lewis Avenue. The man was lying down in the southbound lanes of Lewis Avenue, but it is not clear why.  The driver of the Volvo did not see the man and ran him over, authorities said. Crash investigators are working to determine the man's identity and investigate why he may have been in the road.The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit. 
BEACH PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Caught on video: Portage Park business owner knocks gun out of robber's hand

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A business owner in the Portage Park neighborhood fought off a would-be robber, knocking the gun directly out of the robber's hands and chasing him out of his store.The entire interaction was caught on surveillance video.On Thursday, CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with the store owner about why he decided he needed to take matters into his own hands.It happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, At the Car Care Auto Spa, 3618 N. Cicero Ave. The suspect was seen on camera pacing outside of the business, but eventually, he ran right in through the unlocked...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police release surveillance images of suspect in shooting that killed Greyhound Bus employee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police Thursday evening released surveillance video of a suspect in the shooting that killed a Greyhound Bus employee outside the company's West Loop station this week.The worker had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said. The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.Police said the gunman was wearing a baseball cap, a blue surgical mask, a gray hooded jacket, blue athletic pants with two white stripes down the leg, and blue Croc-style shoes at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, he changed into a black Reebok hooded sweat shirt and a black mask, and was seen pulling a blue suitcase.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives Leavitt and Taglieri, at (312) 744-8261, or to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One woman killed, two firefighters injured in Hanover Park house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors helped two children escape a house fire in Hanover Park Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. on Thornwood Street. Responding firefighters found heavy fire and discovered a woman who had died inside. The two children were safe outside with neighbors. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but are expected to be OK. 
HANOVER PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: The grisly story of Adolph Luetgert murdering his wife in his sausage factory

CHICAGO (CBS) --  "Oh Dunderbeck, oh Dunderbeck how could you be so mean "To ever have invented the sausage meat machine?"Now all the neighbors' cats and dogs will never more be seen "'Cause they've been ground to sausage meat in Dunderbeck's machine."Remember that old camp song, best known perhaps for a midcentury version by Tom Glazer & the Do-Re-Mi Children's Chorus? Didn't it always seem awfully gory and macabre – especially for a kids' song? Well, it happens there's a ghastly Chicago murder case dating back to 1897 that hews a little too close to the events of that song....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Indiana teacher charged over 'kill list' agrees to stay away from school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teacher in East Chicago charged in connection with the making of a "kill list" has agreed to stay away from the school. Police say staff members at Saint Stanislaus and students as young as 10 years old were on the list. Police say fifth grade teacher Angelica Carrasquillo told a student she wants to kill herself, and that he was on the bottom of her kill list. She pleaded not guilty to one felony count of intimidation. The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Carrasquillo signed a no-contact order Friday.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
CBS Chicago

Security increased as thousands expected to turn out for Halloween parties in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Safety is top of mind as thousands of people are expected in Wrigleyville Saturday night for Hallween parties and pub crawls. But police say they are still looking for the person responsible for five kidnappings and armed robberies in that neighborhood earlier this month. Streets will be packed and law enforcement is warning those coming not to be the next target. New pole cameras that were put up just this week are keeping an eye on the action along Clark Street. Security companies told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman they are watching for any suspicious behavior and keeping an eye out...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pop! Heights Park opens Saturday on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new park is bringing a pop of color and vitality to the Far South Side. POP! Heights Park on 112th and South Halsted opens SaturdayIt's meant to be a gathering spot for people living in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.Far South Community Development Director Katanya Raby says the park will bring new opportunities for future development. "Hopefully, it will attract more developers to the area, more homeowners who are looking to purchase homes, Roseland and East Morgan Park, and West Pullman has a great housing stock so hopefully we'll attract more people to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dog rescued from Aurora house fire, another still missing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A dog had to be rescued from a two-alarm fire at a house in Aurora on Friday.The Aurora Fire Department responded to the fire in the 500 block of West Park Avenue around noon, according to the department. Fire crews could see a large column of smoke in the distance as they approached the two-story single-family home.The department said 30 firefighters were called to the scene.While no one was at home when the fire broke out, a resident arrived at the scene and said two dogs were still inside the house, a pit bull and a small chihuahua.Firefighters searched for the dogs and cut the roof to provide ventilation.The pit bull was found on the first floor and was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics successfully revived the pit bull after 15 minutes of providing oxygen to the dog.The chihuahua was not found, according to the fire department.The fire was extinguished after about 45 minutes.There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.Victim Services was called to help the two adults and two children who occupied the home with housing and other support.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman found dead on sidewalk in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on a sidewalk in Streeterville. The woman was found dead in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:45 a.m.Police confirmed the woman was 39 years old. No further details were released. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Memorial service marks 50th anniversary of deadly Illinois Central train crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fifty years later, it's the anniversary of an unthinkable commute -- the catastrophic train crash just south of McCormick Place that left dozens of people killed and hundreds hurt. On Sunday survivors and their loved ones came together to remember the tragic day. Possibly the most emotional part of the service was not remembering those sudden goodbyes, losing loved ones 50 years ago, but the introductions, meeting people for the first time, all connected by this life altering event. Many of the people at Sunday's event were either on the train that day or knew those who were. Sunday they...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
125K+
Followers
29K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy