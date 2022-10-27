ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris & Nicky Hilton Think RHOBH Is 'Mean-Spirited' & Kyle Richards Fired Back At Her Nieces

By Sameen Chaudhry
 3 days ago
There's some drama erupting in the Hilton-Richards household overThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and this time the Hiltons sisters are butting heads with their aunt Kyle Richards.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton have gone on the record to say that they aren't on board with all the "negative" drama on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, which features their mom Kathy Hilton and aunts, Kyle and Kim Richards.

The older Hilton sister, Nicky, says she "used to love the light-heartedness and escapism of the program."

"I feel like, recently, it's become a bit mean-spirited and negative," Nicky told E! News in an exclusive interview. "When I watch one of those shows, I want to laugh. I don't want to be sad. So, hopefully, they could be a little kinder."

Nicky's comments are likely the result of the explosive fights between her mom Kathy and fellow RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna, reported Insider.

The Simple Life reality star, Paris, also chimed in and called all the housewife drama "so unkind" in a tweet about Kyle's antics on the show.

However, their aunt Kyle has a very different take on the whole situation and denies that the show has gotten toxic.

During an interview with Insider, Kyle said, "we do have so many laughs on the show."

"Obviously, people always ask me, 'How do you hang in there all these years?' — 12 years for me — and what keeps me hanging in there is the laughter and the fun that we do have," said Richards.

The Hilton sisters' aunt even reminded the public that she has an independent relationship with the ladies on the show that the cameras don't capture.

Although the show features many of the group's lows and blow-out fights, there are still some good moments between the groups.

"I always prefer to have fun," Kyle explained. "I know the audience loves drama, and some seasons are more dramatic than others."

Guest
3d ago

Kathy blew a fuse and Rhina made it bigger than it was. She is going to get cancer from the stress.......pleeeeease. Now Aspen has taken on a life of its own. Rhina went too far trying to convince everyone Kathy is off the rail. Can anyone say they NO ONE who hasn’t lost it a time or two. Get rid of Rhina. Now! Erica is right behind.

Wilson62
2d ago

oh sure kyle disagree with her nieces. she dont want them messing with her money. she has bravo in the pocket. I can't watch her. l turn the channel when she comes on

Notimeforit
3d ago

producers are responsible for how show is edited. We always see the worst of these ladies ...the laughter is usually at some else's expense. Always an element of cattiness and disingenuous sympathetic noises.

