Further Results from SOLO2 Underscore Need for New Strategies to Treat BRCA1/2+ Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

Latest Data on JAK Inhibitors Help Optimize Treatment of Myelofibrosis
At the 14th International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, reviewed the research supporting the optimal use of JAK inhibitors in patients with myelofibrosis. JAK inhibitors have been the most effective treatment for myelofibrosis so far, and with 3 approved agents, physicians are gaining a better understanding of...
Unmet Needs of Patients with Locally Advanced Metastatic Urothelial Cancer (mUC)
Arlene Siefker-Radtke, MD: I’m frequently asked about the unmet needs for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Clearly these are older, frail patients. Patients with bladder cancer are in their mid-to-upper 70s and 80s. We’re treating a geriatric patient population that unfortunately has a lot of comorbid medical conditions. Some of these are associated with smoking. Bladder cancer is a smoking-related tumor. We see a lot of heart disease, a lot of type 2 diabetes, congestive heart failure, and COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease].
LIGHTHOUSE Study Further Confirms Benefit of Melphalan Flufenamide in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Despite the small number of patients enrolled, the confirmatory phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study of melphalan flufenamide in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma demonstrates promising safety and efficacy. Data from the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study (NCT04649060) confirms the clinical benefit of melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R)...
FDA Approves New Immunotherapy for Advanced Liver Cancer
On October 24, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new checkpoint inhibitor, Imjudo (tremelimumab), for use in a combination immunotherapy regimen for adults with inoperable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer. Over years or decades, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, fatty liver disease, heavy alcohol...
Targeted lung cancer drug shows promise in phase I/II clinical trial
Early trials of the targeted drug repotrectinib suggest that it could help treat patients with a certain type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The results of the TRIDENT-1 trial, which will be presented on Friday at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain, suggest that repotrectinib could be effective for treating ROS1 positive NSCLC, both in patients who have received other targeted treatments and in those who have not.
Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?
A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
Preliminary data suggest that ROS1 inhibitor, NVL-520, is well-tolerated and active in non-small cell lung cancer
Preliminary data from a phase I clinical trial of a new drug called NVL-520 for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors, suggest that it may have the potential to both halt tumor growth by inhibiting a cancer-causing gene change, and to reach cancer cells in the brain, with very few side effects.
Fine needle biopsy remains a reliable test for thyroid cancer diagnosis
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis that included 16,597 patients, fine needle biopsy (FNB) sensitivity was approximately 86%, and specificity was approximately 71%. 2. The diagnostic accuracy of FNB did not change significantly over time. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Fine needle biopsy (FNB) has been an...
Cell-free HPV DNA is a Promising Biomarker in Cervical Cancer
Cell-free tumor DNA (ctDNA), often known as a “liquid biopsy,” is a tumor DNA sample released into the bloodstream by cancer cells. Here, researchers examined whether or not cell-free human papillomavirus DNA (ctHPV DNA) can be detected in patients with cervical cancer or premalignant lesions that may progress to cervical cancer and whether or not ctHPV DNA levels were connected with patient or tumor characteristics and outcome. Furthermore, cfAlbumin DNA is used as a proxy marker for the overall amount of cell-free DNA. There were 18 individuals diagnosed with LACC (locally advanced CC) and 15 diagnosed with early-stage CC (ESCC), and 21 individuals with premalignant lesions and HPV16, 18, or 45 positivity were enrolled alongside 18 patients with locally advanced cervix cancer. The levels of HPV16, HPV18, and HPV45 in plasma and the total cfDNA burden were measured before, during, and after therapy by digital droplet PCR. Pretreatment plasma samples from patients with LACC (94.4%) and ESCC (26.7%) had ctHPV DNA, while premalignant lesion samples were completely negative. The FIGO2018 stage was positively linked with ctHPV DNA level. Progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly lower for patients with LACC who still had detectable ctHPV DNA after treatment (P=0.007) compared to those who had ctHPV DNA eliminated. Patients whose pre-treatment plasma total ctDNA levels were greater than the median had a shorter PFS (P=0.026) than those whose total ctDNA-levels were less than the median. Research into the clinical utility of ctHPV DNA as a predictive biomarker in locally advanced cervical cancer is warranted.
Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Will A Torn Rotator Cuff Heal On Its Own?
We use our shoulders a lot, which means it's an area that's not easy to function with when injured. Injuries happen, though, so when it comes to the rotator cuff and such an important joint, you may wonder what your treatment options really are. According to the Mayo Clinic, the...
MPN Landscape Shifts from JAKi Monotherapy to Combining Novel Agents
During a presentation at the 14th Annual International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Naveen Pemmaraju, MD, discussed the current agents being examined for MPNs. With more than 10 active and rolling phase 3 trials around the world, novel treatments are being combined with JAK inhibitors to develop new treatment strategies for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN).1.
Routine test able to detect patients at high risk for blood cancers
BARCELONA, Spain — A routine test may be able to detect whether certain cancer patients are at high risk of developing additional blood cancers, new research reveals. Scientists at Institut Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer research hospital in France, say blood samples — or liquid biopsies — can identify this greater risk. Prior research shows that tumors shed DNA into the blood, creating cell-free DNA (cfDNA).
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
What are the symptoms of stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma?
Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or soft tissues surrounding the bones. Stage 4 ES is the most advanced stage of the disease. It indicates the cancer has spread to distant tissues and organs. During the early stages of ES, a person...
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Study shows an incredibly easy workout can cut risk of early death by half
JUST 90 seconds of exercise every day slashes the risk of early death by half, a study suggests. Those who totted up ten minutes of vigorous activity each week — doing a little bit each day — were found to live longer. They were half as likely as...
FDA Approval Sought for Epcoritamab as R/R LBCL Treatment
Positive efficacy and safety results from the phase 3 EPCORE™ NHL-1 trial have lead to an FDA application for approval of epcoritamab to treat relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. A biologics license application (BLA) has been submitted to the FDA, seeking approval of the investigational bispecific antibody, subcutaneous...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Autoimmune Condition Myositis: Its Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in her Instagram post on Saturday, revealed she had been diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition. As part of her response to the overwhelming response to the trailer for her upcoming movie Yashoda, the actress opened up about her condition. Myositis refers to any condition resulting in...
What To Know About Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is a dangerous disease that affects any area of your liver, according to the National Health Service (NHS). This vital organ is located in the top right region of your abdomen, above the stomach, and plays an integral role in removing harmful toxins. In addition, it releases compounds that help with digestion, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, liver cancer does impact a large population in the U.S. In fact, around 25,000 males and 11,000 women are diagnosed with liver cancer every year. And approximately 19,000 men and 9,000 women lose their lives to it. Luckily, the numbers are now declining.
