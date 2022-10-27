1) Marsch hopes Anfield can relaunch Leeds’ season. Inconceivable. That could apply to the decline of a team who were challenging on all fronts six months ago, have reached the knockout stage of the Champions League, yet find themselves adrift in the title race having dropped points in eight of 12 matches this season. But it was the word Jesse Marsch used to describe Leeds’ first win over Liverpool since April 2001 – prefixed by “almost”, admittedly – as the under-pressure manager savoured the release of a dramatic late victory at Anfield. The emotional celebrations were understandable but did not cloud Marsch’s assessment that Leeds cannot waste the chance to launch their season. With three of the current top four to play after Bournemouth’s visit to Elland Road next Saturday, his realism made sense. “We should not be in this position, we should not be suffering the way we are,” said Marsch. “But we haven’t found ways to reward ourselves. Part of it is we are a young team. We needed a moment in our season to stop the bleeding and to get it here is almost inconceivable. But we can’t just rely on one game. We need to build momentum in our season.” Andy Hunter.

27 MINUTES AGO