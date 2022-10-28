ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Police identify 67-year-old woman killed in Merced crash

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qT4aI_0ipEoZn300

Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a crash in Merced.

The woman was identified as 67-year-old Frances Palm.

It happened Wednesday at the intersection of M Street and Buena Vista Drive.

Police say a Chevy Camaro was heading south on M Street when a Nissan Altima pulled out from Buena Vista -- directly in the path of the Camaro.

Palm, who was driving the Altima, was killed.

In a statement to Action News, Frances' children said, "Racing on a public street puts the lives of others, not just the drivers, at risk. Now, our lives and the lives of the driver are forever changed. We lost a mother, grandmother, and friend. Miraculously, Frances' granddaughter, who was a passenger, walked away with minor injuries. Future families can avoid this heartbreak if people would respect others and drive safely."

Sgt. Nathan McKinnon says when cities to the north and south crackdown on street racing, the result can be more speeding and sideshows on Merced streets.

Police will know more about the charges they could face after their investigation is complete.

"Charges can range from street racing up to manslaughter, or even a homicide," McKinnon said.

The two Merced men who were racing haven't been arrested.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
MERCED, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man shot in face in Merced, suspect sought: police

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Merced police are searching for the individual responsible for shooting a man in the face early Saturday morning in Merced. Officers say they were called to the 100 block of east 12th Street for a report of a shooting around 12:36 a.m. They say...
MERCED, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on M Street [Merced, CA]

Buena Vista Drive Two-Car Collision Resulted in One Fatality. The deadly collision happened around 1:35 p.m. in the area near Buena Vista Drive in the city of Merced. According to the police, an eastbound Nissan on Buena Vista Drive pulled into M Street. As a result, a southbound Chevrolet Camora on M Street crashed into the driver’s side of the Nissan.
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Northgate Drive in Manteca

On the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022, officials in the Manteca area reported a fatal hit-and-run crash. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Tidewater Bike Path and Northgate Drive, Manteca PD reported. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in the Manteca Area. A preliminary report by the...
MANTECA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested for shooting at car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested for shooting at an occupied vehicle earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Friday, officials announced that 19-year-old Josiah Goolsby and 21-year-old Levi Dill-Williams were arrested in connection to a shooting on July 17. Around 10:00 p.m. the night of the shooting, officers […]
FRESNO, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Bicyclist killed in collision near Los Banos Wednesday night

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at approximately 7:20 PM, CHP Merced Communications Center received a call of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the area of Henry Miller Avenue and Johnson Road. Officers from the Los Banos Area office responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates an...
LOS BANOS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed after crashing off Merced bridge, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed after his truck crashed through the railing of a bridge on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the Bear Creek bridge on G Street after it was reported that a truck had crashed through the railing. When officers arrived, […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

12-year-old girl reported missing out of Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Modesto Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Khloe Contreras-Cano. They say she walked from her home near Yosemite Blvd. and D St. sometime after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and did not return. She may be headed to a friend's house in Oakdale or...
MODESTO, CA
KMPH.com

Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Merced shuts down intersection

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is now investigating a deadly 2-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near M St. and Buena Vista Drive in North Merced. Detectives did not release much information but did advise drivers to avoid this area as it remained closed...
MERCED, CA
krcrtv.com

Modesto man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Redding on Thursday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Modesto man was arrested in the Redding area on Thursday after leading local deputies on a stolen-vehicle pursuit. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, their deputies noticed a vehicle, recently reported stolen, headed south on Eastside Road near Weaver Lumber.
REDDING, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy