Police identify 67-year-old woman killed in Merced crash

Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a crash in Merced.

The woman was identified as 67-year-old Frances Palm.

It happened Wednesday at the intersection of M Street and Buena Vista Drive.

Police say a Chevy Camaro was heading south on M Street when a Nissan Altima pulled out from Buena Vista -- directly in the path of the Camaro.

Palm, who was driving the Altima, was killed.

In a statement to Action News, Frances' children said, "Racing on a public street puts the lives of others, not just the drivers, at risk. Now, our lives and the lives of the driver are forever changed. We lost a mother, grandmother, and friend. Miraculously, Frances' granddaughter, who was a passenger, walked away with minor injuries. Future families can avoid this heartbreak if people would respect others and drive safely."

Sgt. Nathan McKinnon says when cities to the north and south crackdown on street racing, the result can be more speeding and sideshows on Merced streets.

Police will know more about the charges they could face after their investigation is complete.

"Charges can range from street racing up to manslaughter, or even a homicide," McKinnon said.

The two Merced men who were racing haven't been arrested.