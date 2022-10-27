Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
ABC7 Chicago
'Never seen anything like it': Remains of man missing nearly 40 years found in Alabama river
GADSDEN, Ala. -- For 39 years, the muddy waters of an Alabama river held a deep dark secret. Human remains found there in January were matched to Alan Livingston, a man reported missing nearly 40 years ago, WVTM reported. Now police are revealing what happened to him. "Never seen anything...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID, UAB says
Doctors are warning of a potential ‘tripledemic’ as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge alongside the continuing COVID pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing more patients and longer wait times - some up to 9 or 10 hours - due mostly to RSV and flu cases.
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
wfxl.com
Answers to decades-long AL missing person case give hope to solving other cold cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — With the recovery of a 1980's Ford Bronco that held human remains from the Coosa River in Gadsden, Alabama, police are now able to close a missing person case from 39 years ago. With answers that have been elusive for decades, it's a reminder that there's hope for other cold cases.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
280living.com
Chelsea couple fulfills winery dreams
After spending time in the wine trails of north Georgia, Chelsea residents Lee and Lisa Moffett decided to open their own winery when the opportunity unexpectedly presented itself. “I remember sitting out enjoying wine at Crane Creek Vineyards in Young Harris, Georgia, and looking out over the vineyard which one...
Bham Now
9 exciting student discounts in Birmingham that you need to know about
Do you know a college student looking for some sweet deals? Keep reading to learn about some fun student discounts in Birmingham, from restaurants to retail stores. Show your student ID to the cashier before swiping your credit card to get a 10% discount taken off your purchase. Fresh market is a great place to stock up on groceries or grab a meal while on the go.
wvtm13.com
Sunday showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms
Showers and a few storms will be likely overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. A few showers may linger into Monday, but dry weather will follow and conditions should be ideal by Halloween night! Get the latest on the forecast in the video above. RAINY SUNDAY. A slow-moving disturbance brings rain...
wvtm13.com
2 injured in shooting before their car crashes into VA building in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot two men in a car early Sunday morning. Their car then crashed into the Birmingham VA Medical Center at 700 19th Street South just after 2 a.m. Police said one of the men who was shot had...
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man charged in crime rampage in Fairfield that left 2 dead
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A Birmingham man is in jail, accused of a series of crimes that resulted in two deaths in just over an hour's time Saturday. The rampage first began after deputies were called about a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield just after 5:30 p.m.
Family, friends remember Addy Morris: ‘She’s not a cross at a crash site’
Addy Noel Morris was more than a cross at a crash site, her mother said.
Suspect in kidnapping and killing of father of 4 Nathan Gemeinhart extradited to Alabama
The man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Jefferson County father is back in Alabama. Youit Jones, 35, is charged in the slaying of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies extradited Jones to Alabama from Oklahoma. He was booked into the jail just before 9:30 p.m....
Brighton graveyard rediscovered after 50 years
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- A forgotten graveyard has been re-discovered in Brighton after firefighters worked to extinguish a woods fire in the 4000 block of Council Avenue on Tuesday. Local fire officials say they were shocked at the discovery. Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten says they were simply working to put out the flames […]
280living.com
Metro Roundup: Medical Properties Trust announces new Birmingham headquarters coming to Vestavia Hills
Medical Properties Trust, a real estate investment company specializing in healthcare facilities, recently announced a brand new, state of the art headquarters for the Birmingham area coming to Vestavia Hills. The building will make the surrounding forest visible from anywhere in the building and will harvest its own electricity from...
wbrc.com
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released. The victim’s injuries […]
Bham Now
14 exciting Halloween weekend events in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30
Y’all, it’s officially Halloween weekend. I’m here to proclaim October to be the best month! Let’s finish it out strong with these spooky events in The Magic City, October 28-30. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Gear up for...
WSFA
Vehicle of Alabama man missing since 1983 found in Coosa River
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold missing person case dating back to 1983 may have been solved recently when a 1980s Ford Bronco and human remains were located in the Coosa River in Gadsden. The initial discovery was made in January of this year by Chris Overstreet, a scuba diver...
