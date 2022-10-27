ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
280living.com

Chelsea couple fulfills winery dreams

After spending time in the wine trails of north Georgia, Chelsea residents Lee and Lisa Moffett decided to open their own winery when the opportunity unexpectedly presented itself. “I remember sitting out enjoying wine at Crane Creek Vineyards in Young Harris, Georgia, and looking out over the vineyard which one...
Bham Now

9 exciting student discounts in Birmingham that you need to know about

Do you know a college student looking for some sweet deals? Keep reading to learn about some fun student discounts in Birmingham, from restaurants to retail stores. Show your student ID to the cashier before swiping your credit card to get a 10% discount taken off your purchase. Fresh market is a great place to stock up on groceries or grab a meal while on the go.
wvtm13.com

Sunday showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms

Showers and a few storms will be likely overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. A few showers may linger into Monday, but dry weather will follow and conditions should be ideal by Halloween night! Get the latest on the forecast in the video above. RAINY SUNDAY. A slow-moving disturbance brings rain...
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
CBS 42

Brighton graveyard rediscovered after 50 years

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- A forgotten graveyard has been re-discovered in Brighton after firefighters worked to extinguish a woods fire in the 4000 block of Council Avenue on Tuesday. Local fire officials say they were shocked at the discovery. Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten says they were simply working to put out the flames […]
wbrc.com

Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
CBS 42

Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released. The victim’s injuries […]
Bham Now

14 exciting Halloween weekend events in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30

Y’all, it’s officially Halloween weekend. I’m here to proclaim October to be the best month! Let’s finish it out strong with these spooky events in The Magic City, October 28-30. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Gear up for...
WSFA

Vehicle of Alabama man missing since 1983 found in Coosa River

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold missing person case dating back to 1983 may have been solved recently when a 1980s Ford Bronco and human remains were located in the Coosa River in Gadsden. The initial discovery was made in January of this year by Chris Overstreet, a scuba diver...
GADSDEN, AL

